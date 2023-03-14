F1, Miami gets better

Miami has already lost its event aura glamorous of Formula 1. This role, in 2023, will in fact be covered in all probability by Las Vegas, a novelty that all drivers are waiting for and promises Formula 1 to break every box office record. In Florida, on the other hand, work is being done to improve what went wrong in the last edition. For example, the asphalt, which in 2022 created various problems, faced with more or less effective patches: in the GP to be held on Sunday 7 May, the riders will race on a completely resurfaced track. As for more logistical aspects, such as the outflow of traffic, the confusion in the paddock and the difficulty of finding food and water on Sunday, the president of the Miami GP Tyler Epp explained the countermeasures adopted.

Epp’s words

“One thing I’ve learned is that every first year event has challenges and I think we’ve had them. But it was still a success. There are a few things that weren’t working according to our internal standards and we’ve addressed them aggressively. We have to be a little careful about the fans’ experience inside the circuit“, these are the words of Epp a Race Fans. “Access to refreshments and warmth was one of the areas for improvement: we needed more shade and greater access to water; it was very hot and I think the situation got worse because of this, but that doesn’t take away from that we should have done a better job. We then implemented a completely new plan that provides shade and water for spectators“.

The chicane remains

One of the points that the drivers liked the least is the very slow chicane before the long straight. The slow stretch, however, will remain: “We have worked with Formula 1, the FIA ​​and listened to driver feedback, which we take very seriously. There will be a small change to the curb entering Turn-14 and then at the apex of Turn-15, but otherwise there are no significant changes to the chicane. Around that curve are public roads, so our ability to make a meaningful impact is very, very limited“.