F1 Qualifying Miami, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Sergius Perez 1:26,841

Red Bull 2. Fernando Alonso 1:27.202

Aston Martin 2nd Row 3. Carlos Sainz 1:27.349 Ferraris 4.Kevin Magnussen 1:27.767 Haas 3rd Row 5. Pierre Gasly 1:27,786

Alpine 6. George Russell 1:27,804

Mercedes 4th row 7. Charles Leclerc 1:27,861

Ferrari 8. Esteban Or with 1:27,935

Alpine 5th row 9. Max Verstappen st Red Bull 10. Valtteri Bottas St Alfa Romeo 6th Row 11. Alex Albon 1:27,795

Williams 12. Nico Hulkenberg 1:27,903

Haas 7th Row 13. Lewis Hamilton 1:27,975

Mercedes 14. Guanyu Zhou 1:28.091

Alfa Romeo 8th Row 15. Nick de Vries 1:28.395

Alpha Tauri 16. Lando Norris 1:28,394

McLaren 9th Row 17. Yuki Tsunoda 1:28,429

Alpha Tauri 18. Spears Stroll 1:28,476

Aston Martin 10th row 19. Oscars Plates 1:28,484

McLaren 20. Logan Sargeant 1:28,577

Williams

Miami qualifying, the chronicle

It seems to see Jeddah again, but without the artificial light. As well as in Saudi Arabia, in Miami Max Verstappen he dominated free practice and set the table for pole position, then in qualifying fate turned its back on him and forced him to come back on Sunday. It’s not reliability issues this time, it’s Charles Leclerc to spoil the Dutch-style party: another mistake by the Monegasque in turn 7 (he had also hit the wall yesterday) with less than two minutes to go, he anticipates the end of Q3 and mocks both. Hoax, yes, but up to a certain point: Verstappen and Leclerc in fact missed their first attempt and were “reduced” to looking for pole with just one shot in the barrel. The world champion is doubly unlucky, who will have to start from ninth position and will find Leclerc (seventh) in front of him.

It seems to see Gedda again, already. The front row is the same as in the Saudi Arabian GP: pole position for Sergio Perez in 1:26.841 and second position for the always fantastic Fernando Alonso. Both have the merit of immediately finding the right lap, just like Carlos Sainz, however unable to repeat the much more convincing performance of Q2, which would have brought him into second position. For the Spaniard from Ferrari (+0.508) he is second row together with one Amazing Kevin Magnussen, fourth with Haas and capable of beating both Pierre Gasly’s Alpine and George Russell’s Mercedes. Surprise out of Q3 Lewis Hamilton, only 13th. Bad performance also by the McLarens, both eliminated in Q1: it hasn’t happened since the Brazilian GP in 2018

The program

F1 will be back on track tomorrow evening, with the race scheduled for 9.30pm. Of course you can follow it on FormulaPassion.it with our direct written. Ferrari is most likely called upon to defend the third place in qualifying, rather than looking ahead of Red Bull, certainly ahead in terms of race pace. Pay attention to the meteorological situation: tomorrow it could in fact rain; without prejudice to the “basic” superiority of Red Bull, the weather could change certain hierarchies on the track.