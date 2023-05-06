GP Miami 2023, the results of PL3

The PL3 report

All as expected today in Miami. Max Verstappen’s Red Bull dominated the session with a time of 1:27.595, the absolute best seen this weekend in Florida: the world champion is well aware that he is the fastest on pace, and therefore prefers to use the third session free looking for the performance on the flying lap, ignoring the pace in view of the race.

Important detachments for all the others, starting with Charles Leclerc, who finished in second position in the last minute of PL3, 406 thousandths behind the Dutchman. Ferrari is working hard ahead of Sunday, but the problems with the pace cannot be solved overnight: however, the impression that the Ferrari could be second force at least for tonight’s qualifying is confirmed.

Third place for Sergio Perez, more than half a second behind the world champion (+0.515), a gap built above all in the first sector, where Verstappen is absolutely frightening. Fourth position for Carlos Sainz in front of the excellent Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hülkenberg, Alex Albon and George Russell also find a place in the top-10: out instead Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, respectively 13th and 12th. Step back of the McLarens (18th and 19th with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris) and of the AlphaTauri, which close the standings with Nyck de Vries.

The program

F1 will be back on track in the evening for qualifying. The starting grid for the Miami Grand Prix will be decided at 10pm. The race, on the other hand, will start half an hour earlier, at 9.30pm, obviously on Sunday. You can follow all the sessions on FormulaPassion.it with our direct written. Great expectations for Ferrari which debuts a new fund in Florida to unlock part of the still unexpressed potential of SF-23.