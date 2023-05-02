Pirelli towards Miami

TO You love methe first of the three Grands Prix to be held in the United States, the compounds chosen by Pirelli they are C2 like P Zero White hard, C3 like P Zero Yellow medium and C4 like P Zero Red soft. The track, with its 19 slow corners and three straights, is medium demanding for the tyres. The choice of a trio of central compounds, rather than softer sets, is mainly due to the high temperatures on the track which reached 59°C last year.

The most used compounds in the race in 2022 were Medium and Hard. Most drivers finished the Grand Prix with just one pit stop. The competition was twice neutralized by a Virtual Safety Car and a Safety Car, allowing a second pit stop for some teams.

Resurfaced runway

The organizers of the Grand Prix communicated that the 5.41 km of the track have been resurfaced. The previous surface, composed of limestone and granite, had been treated with powerful jets of water. The coat is therefore an unknown factor and will be analyzed by Pirelli technicians during a track inspection which is carried out on Wednesday of the week of the race. The Azerbaijan and Miami Grands Prix are the first consecutive race weekends on this year’s Formula 1 calendar. The trip is particularly demanding because there are eight hours of difference between the time zone of Baku and that of the Atlantic coast of the United States. The weather on the coast of Miami is very changeable. In 2022 the race was spared by the rain that fell only when the starting grid was just open but the high temperatures meant that the asphalt dried out before the start. The possibility of downpours is therefore to be taken into serious consideration.

The words of Isola

“This weekend, Formula 1 will stop in Miami for the first of three events in the United States on the calendar this year, which will be followed by the now traditional one in Austin and the awaited race in Las Vegas. In the opening race on the track designed around the Hard Rock Stadium, the tires behaved according to expectations on an asphalt which, however, had rather particular characteristics, above all due to a very “micro-roughness” high”, commented Mario Isola, director of the motorsport section of Pirelli. “We know the runway has been completely resurfaced and we will have to check in the usual inspection that precedes the start of the weekend if there will be any significant variations in its characteristics. The Miami track requires average downforce, as it features a wide variety of corners but also a very long straight. For our part, we have brought the median combination of those available (C2, C3 and C4), also in light of the fact that there will be very high temperatures: last year it reached 60 °C on the asphalt!“.