[F1] – the direct written Qualifications of Miami Grand Prix, fifth act of the 2023 F1 World Championship

Ferrari and Leclerc are looking for the coup

Charles Leclerc stopped at four tenths by Verstappen in PL3, but the power unit of the Ferrari SF-23 has yet to express the maximum power available.

Q1 will start at 10pm

21.20 – Horner doesn’t trust the four-tenths gap of PL3, he expects a Ferrari from pole position.

21:00 – Let’s start our news by sharing the results of FP3: Charles Leclerc chases Max Verstappen.