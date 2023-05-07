Last year’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix was overshadowed by complaints about poor track grip, especially when drivers finish off the ideal line, where grip further decreases.

To try to solve the narrow problem, the organizers of the Grand Prix have consulted various expert companies in the sector, finally relying on the famous design firm of Herman Tilke to resurface the entire track around the Hard Rock Stadium.

An important commitment and expense but, nevertheless, when F1 returned to the American track this year, the complaints of the drivers weren’t all that different from those already heard last season. Sergio Perez defined the asphalt so slippery that he considered running on intermediate tyres, an aspect later confirmed by Fernando Alonso, who underlined that outside the ideal trajectory, grip is almost zero, an element that could clearly influence overtaking possibilities .

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

After qualifying, George Russell said he didn’t feel any progress compared to 2022, explaining that as long as you stay on the ideal line, the grip offered overall is good, but when you get out of a few centimeters from that line the situation becomes extremely complex.

“For me, there hasn’t been any improvement compared to last year. On the ideal line, the grip is good, but as soon as you get wider, there’s no more grip. So overtaking will be really challenging.”

F1 tire supplier Pirelli is perhaps best placed to judge the interaction between track surface and tires and its manager, Mario Isola, explained the process for estimating the level of grip and what determined the Italian manufacturer. Pirelli conducts a detailed analysis of all the tracks on the Wednesday before each weekend through sophisticated machinery.

“If we talk about the roughness that we measure, we found that the micro roughness is much lower,” Isola said.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Last year it was completely different from any other circuit, much, much higher, and the macro roughness has increased a bit. We therefore expected a similar level of grip to last year. The grip was low, but more or less in line with expectations”.

Grip depends on the type of “stones” used, the methods used to lay the asphalt and the interventions made. It’s about the way the chemicals in the tires react to the surface layer, which on new tracks may not be very good because the bitumen used for laying asphalt often produces a layer of oil on the surface which clearly reduces the adherence.

However, this lack of grip can quickly improve when the cars running on the track shed this surface layer, as happened in Miami this year from Friday to Saturday: “The grip increased by about 10% and this was expected,” Isola said.

However, this increase in grip only occurred where the cars played consistently, on the ideal line, increasing the contrast with the dirtier areas. “The point is, they cleaned the ideal line, the grip increased on the racing line, but not off the racing line,” added Isola.

“So as soon as you get a little off the line it becomes difficult to control the car. It’s dusty and the level of grip isn’t that good. I think that’s why we’ve seen some mistakes and some drivers they had difficulty controlling the car.” This was seen, for example, in Nico Hulkenberg’s crash in free practice on day one, with the German losing his car as soon as he went slightly off the best line.

The jet blasting problem

According to Isola, things could have improved if there had been more support series and if the track had been cleaned better before the weekend. In fact, F2 and F3 are not expected to compete this weekend, but only a series similar to the Porsche Supercup.

A statement that even George Russell agreed with, according to which the problem also lies in the way the track was treated before the weekend: “I don’t think the track was subjected to jet blasting like all the other circuits In general, the track designers or whoever looks after them do a really outstanding job when they resurface the asphalt”.

“When we go to Melbourne, Jeddah, or even Baku, the grip is really high, and there’s a lot of grip even off the ideal lines. This creates good racing and good confidence from the riders. I think l “Last year we had a bad experience here, they were too aggressive with the water jet. But now I think it’s gone in the opposite direction and the result is the same.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Isola explained that jet blasting the circuits brings benefits in terms of grip because it removes the top layer of bitumen. “For the past couple of years, when they’ve decided to resurface the circuits, they’ve been using this high-pressure water jet blasting treatment,” she said.

“The main mechanism is that the high pressure water removes the top layer of the bitumen. So, it’s like artificial accelerated weathering. This exposes the stone to have adequate mechanical grip, but that didn’t happen here. The wash of the track it was too light”.

Speaking to Motorsport.com on Sunday morning, Miami F1 managing partner Tom Garfinkel explained that the organizers had decided to avoid excessive jet blasting due to problems that occurred last year when this procedure led to away too much bitumen.

“I think too much bitumen was removed last year and I think that was part of our problem. We then did a deep cleaning with brushes. Perhaps part of the problem is that we only had one set of support, so there is not enough rubber. I jokingly say that I would like the riders to go off the track during practice to throw some rubber off the cleaner line”.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“But it’s a green track. You’ve seen how from the first free practice session to qualifying the track changed and basically became much faster, and I think the same will happen today in the race. The track will change a lot from the start to the finish of the race , but it will be cleaned and blown. I think it is much cleaner than last year”.

In reality, during the night between Saturday and Sunday, the track was wet from the rain, which fell heavily on the track, removing the little rubber that had settled in free practice. This will again reduce the overall grip, accentuating the degradation.

As with other recently resurfaced circuits, the asphalt will clearly improve over time, in the hope that the first improvements can already be seen by 2024. Isola added: “It will age due to the weather conditions, with rain and sun. If it were a real circuit, where you race every Sunday, the aging of the asphalt would be much more marked, but it will still improve.”