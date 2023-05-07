In Miami Haas achieves his best qualifying result of the year. Kevin Magnussen’s fourth place was propitiated by the vicissitudes of Stroll, Hamilton, Leclerc and Verstappen, but the VF-23 seemed to be the best car in the mid-group throughout qualifying. The result could have been even better if Nico Hulkenberg hadn’t been hampered by traffic on his flying lap while he was preparing the tyres. The home team did an excellent job of interpreting the set-up of a circuit that proved to be treacherous for several competitors, thanks to the slippery asphalt and the wide variety of corners. The car has also been fitted with the first updates of the season, which are concentrated in the cross-country area.

Behind the scenes developments

The underbody innovations are hardly recognizable from the outside, to the point of not being able to say with certainty whether and who between Hulkenberg and Magnussen used the updates in qualifying after the tests carried out on Friday. In the documents submitted to the Federation, Haas describes the innovations as inherent in the “surface geometry that controls bottom expansion”. From the same document we learn that “with better control of the lateral flow management pressure distribution, they are achieved improvements in aerodynamic efficiency at low, medium and high speeds”.

By mid-field standards, the VF-23 is a particularly efficient machine, continuing to be among the fastest on the straights despite good performance even in the load corners. Not by chance, Haas had also done well in Jeddah, another highly efficient track with long straights and fast corners. With the latest modifications, the team does not revolutionize the bottom as done by several competitors, but simply refines some areas to ensure better flow control and better performance of the pre-existing components.

Haas confirms itself as a team that makes the need to contain costs its virtue. The technical department led by Simone Resta manages to identify the most sensitive areas of performance and to devise simple and economical, but equally effective modifications. Furthermore, not being able to rely on large packages of updates to increase performance, in recent years the working group has learned to unlock new potential simply by working on the set-ups. A quality that emerges above all in technically complex weekends, such as the last Brazilian Grand Prix, where Magnussen took pole position, and the Miami round.