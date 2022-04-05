The organizers of the Miami GP have released a video rendering which highlights the areas reserved for the VIP public and the grandstands built around the circuit, as well as a trackside yacht club and a temporary beach with swimming pools.

A Monaco-style marina, complete with a dozen yachts moored, is under construction and will be located within the area between Turn 6 and Turn 8.

“Bringing the glamor, elegance and technology of Formula 1 to a dynamic and growing city like Miami right now is fantastic,” said Garfinkel, the event’s managing partner and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard. Rock Stadium, in a promotional video.

“The idea was to create a race that would make those who are used to going on the circuit think that they are faced with something different, fun and exciting”.

“The credit, however, I think is first of all Miami. All of South Florida has become a culture generator when it comes to fashion, art, music, food and sports. It is a very attractive place ”.

Miami runway drone overview Photo by: Miami GP

“From a racing point of view we are bringing to an audience that has potentially never been on the circuit the best races in the world, the best engineering, the best cars and the best drivers. I believe this event can have a great impact on them ”.

Despite the high ticket prices, the event sold out in just 40 minutes and resale sites now offer grandstand seats for well over $ 1000.

Two-storey Paddock Clubs have been built above the pit lane with a view of the main straight, while a second element is extended to the east, inside turn 1, where the Heineken hospitality is located.

The trackside villas overlook Turns 2 and 3 before the Concours Club grandstand, followed by the McLaren, Silver Arrows and Ferrari “club” areas. The Palm and 72 Club areas flank both sides of the podium structure on the opposite side of the stadium from the pits.

Red Bull, which is a “founding partner” of the event, will also build a gigantic “Miami-themed environment” on the opposite side of the track at Turn 11, with an Energy Station that will feature a large viewing platform on the track.

The Miami Dolphins training center, which opened last year at a cost of $ 135 million, will be transformed into MIA Hospitality Village for the race weekend and the stadium itself will be used as a hub for ‘campus’ events, including whose art and musical performances.