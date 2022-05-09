F1 | United States Grand Prix 2022, the podium of the promoters: George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon

1. George Russell. Fourth, fifth, third, fourth, fifth: what leads? Red Bull? The Ferrari? No, the worst Mercedes of the last ten years. Once again he does things in a big way: excluded from the top 10 in qualifying (but why leave him in the pits at the crucial moment of Q2?), He gets the right choice in the race, betting on hard and betting on episodes. He stays in traffic for 13 laps, then gets rid of Ricciardo and Tsunoda and can set his pace. So he fishes the joker of the Safety Car, thanks to his friend Lando who crashes into Gasly (so he learns to make fun of him at the press conference). A safety car that was expected fideistically and came to reward a boy who is beating King Lewis in the first year. Fortune? Yes, but why deny itgiven that the teammate is one who has won 103 GPs?

2. Esteban Ocon. Just like Russell, he hopes for Safety and is rewarded with an eighth place. A luxury considering the bang on Saturday, the pain in the knee and the restart from the back of the grid. He has his very honest race, he also thanks Norris and Gasly and takes advantage of the Schumacher-Vettel clash to put his nose in the points. And, while he’s there, his teammate, who beat up like Bud Spencer but is unlucky like Bombolo, also gives a two tenths of a second, between slow pit stops and penalties that also exclude him from the top-10. The ranking, meanwhile, says 24-2: other lese majesty.

3. Alex Albon. And I can’t always put Verstappen and Leclerc on. A little space for those who are doing well anyway: still in the points Albono, honestly another miracle for the retirements of Vettel, Schumacher, Norris, Gasly and the penalty of Alonso. But he drives a four-wheeled bagnarola, taken to the top-10 for the second time. Merciful veil on Latifi: if it doesn’t even fall apart on the walls, what is its meaning in F1?

F1 | United States Grand Prix 2022, the failed podium: American, polemic, Valtteri Bottas

3. Valtteri Bottas. Nothing to do, as soon as Valtterino sees Hamilton he no longer understands anything. If he runs into him at the supermarket he goes in spin in the frozen food department with all the trolley and even ends up in some grandmother’s time-saver. This time he goes wide and throws a top-5 which, thanks to him, was defensible, at least by Hamilton. Too bad, otherwise he was very promoted.

2. The controversies. Jewelery, rings, watches, underpants. You are not rummaging through your spouse’s drawer, but reading documents overflowing with FIA content. I’m not saying anything about safety: they know their stuff. But was there really a need to wash clothes in the square? Why speak in directives when the subject is of zero sporting interest? As a result, you have Hamilton who makes war on you and Vettel who – showing off his underwear in the pit lane – is giving himself his highest moment of 2022. In short, we could have done much better.

1. Americanate. Oh, how they organize their events there is none. The whole circus was there. Too bad there was no meat: bumpy track, bumps, nocturnal resurfacing at the spur, absence of barriers in key points (and then safety would mean having one less piercing). Alonso says it’s not an F1 track? We have the fake marina! Perez says asphalt is a joke? Oh well but the cops skit turned out well. And then the yachts without water, the podium 12 blocks away, the ride in the car, the football helmet, the cringe fair. And it’s just Miami. At this point for Las Vegas I fear the circuit in the shape of Hulk Hogan.

What are yours? And above all, why?