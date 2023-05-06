A Ferrari slipping between the two Red Bulls: this is the figure that emerges from the third free practice session of the Miami GP. To break the hegemony of the Milton Keynes team is Charles Leclerc, who closed the session 406 thousandths behind Max Verstappen, putting himself behind Sergio Perez by a tenth. Leclerc only found a good balance on the red at the end of the session, when the evolution of the track gradually got worse.

Max Verstappen dedicated himself only to preparing for qualifying and with the RB19 he gradually adjusted the track record bringing it to 1’27″535 with the soft tires which will only be used in the flying lap, but should be rejected for the race. L he Dutchman improved his performance in the first sector, while in the rest of the track he was no longer able to finish the lap without a drop in tyres.The world champion seems to have mortgaged the pole position as his rivals, including Sergio Perez, are almost half a second.

Ferrari did not follow Milton Keynes’ strategy because they dedicated themselves to making a long run with both drivers, given that Leclerc’s bang had caused the Prancing Horse’s work to be aborted with yesterday’s red flag. The Prancing Horse duo was one of the few to seek durability with the softer compound. The Madrid native’s performance was not very fast, but constant with the reds that won’t be the tire for the race.

Charles Leclerc was more fickle in the simulation of duration, but the feeling is that the two played programs with different set ups and it’s easy to believe that both will converge towards the choices of the Iberian. The Miami track with the redone asphalt offers great grip on the trajectory, while the surface is more slippery outside the ideal line, a sign that overtaking will be much more difficult (in 2022 there was a festival with 110 overruns) and the qualification will therefore assume a much more important value.

The match for position at the post is reserved for Red Bull and Ferrari: the others are further away. The Alpines did well in fifth and sixth place with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. For once the Enstone team has put together the potential of the A523 and fits into the positions it has been aiming for since the beginning of the season.

Kidney failure by Valtteri Bottas who took the lift with the Alfa Romeo to rise to an unexpected seventh place ahead of the excellent Nico Hulkenberg who erased yesterday’s crash with the Haas from his memory: the German seems in excellent shape, considering that Kevin Magnussen we find him only in the th place.

Alex Albon also did well, who specialized in being a flying lap driver with Williams: he is ninth in front of the first Mercedes, that of George Russell who complains of an annoying jumping which is annoying again. Lewis Hamilton is 13th and the Englishman didn’t even find a good set-up ending the braking with lockups under braking.

More was also expected from Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso 12th and Lance Stroll 14th. The AMR23 suffers from the qualifying condition but the “verdona” will be more formidable in the race.

Guanyu Zhou didn’t get the best out of the C43 3 preceded Yuki Tsunoda 16th with the AlphaTauri: the Japanese did his thing, given that Nyck De Vries didn’t break away from the last position.

In difficulty Logan Sargeant who can not make a good impression in front of his public. The work done by McLaren which worked with petrol is inexplicable: Oscar Piastri is only 18th ahead of Lando Norris. Both have the performance to be in the ten, so they have favored the set-up for the race.