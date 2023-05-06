Max Verstappen wanted to give a sign: the Dutchman was fastest in the second free practice session of the Miami GP. The world champion achieved a new track record with the soft tyres, arriving at an astonishing 1’27″930 which was eight tenths lower than last year’s pole position, but even two seconds lower than in 2022 FP2. Of course the new asphalt has done its part, but the ability of the single-seaters to seek performance also emerges.It will be interesting to find out where we can arrive tomorrow in qualifying in the flying lap.

Verstappen made the difference with Red Bull, leaving the pursuers almost four tenths behind: behind the RB19 with the new livery for the Florida appointment are the two Ferraris with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc. The redheads of both drivers were equipped with the innovations brought to the USA (bottom and diffuser) and in the flying lap the SF-23 seemed able to still be the second force after Baku, while equally comforting confirmations did not arrive as regards the long runs.

Charles Leclerc in the long run was only on the fourth lap with the medium tires when, due to a sudden tail, he lost control of the Ferrari at turn 7 and crashed head-on into the barriers at turn 8. The Monegasque nailed to reduce speed and limit the impact: he lost his front wing and nose and shouldn’t have suffered any other serious damage. The driver was unharmed by the crash and the race direction showed the red flag to recover the car from Maranello.

Therefore, the Prancing Horse fans shouldn’t let themselves be deceived by the flying lap, because on the redone asphalt in Miami with a lot of grip, the redhead suffered a tire crisis too soon. And the pace performance was decidedly slow, not in line with the best. It’s possible that the Cavallino technicians didn’t get the setup right: let’s wait for tomorrow’s FP3 before evaluating what the potential of the SF-23 might be. Otherwise it will be pain…

If Ferrari doesn’t laugh, Sergio Perez almost cries. The Baku winner got off to a bad start to the American weekend: he is fourth in the timesheets, almost half a second behind his teammate. It’s amazing how the South American deflates every time he should give confirmation of his abilities. It is useless to hope to repeat in Red Bull the exploit that Nico Rosberg achieved in Mercedes in 2016.

Fernando Alonso brought the Aston Martin to fifth place, but the gap on the lap is seven tenths, while the pace in the mini lomg run was not bad. Lance Stroll with the other “verdona” was less incisive: the second from Verstappen says it all and there’s no need to add anything else.

Lando Norris with McLaren found one of his paws taking sixth place: the MCL60 is the best single-seater with the Mercedes engine, given that Lewis Hamilton with the W14 is at least a tenth behind.

The exploit of the first session was sought by exploiting the evolution of the track, but Mercedes doesn’t have the performance to be the protagonist: it shouldn’t come as a surprise, therefore, if George Russell slipped from first in the morning to 15th. The Englishman worked hard for the race, but the Black Arrow didn’t impress.

Esteban Ocon is ninth with the Alpine, while Pierre Gasly is 11th, with Alex Albon able to close the top 10 with the Williams. The Anglo-Thai made the difference on Logan Sargeant who is last with the other FW45: l ‘American suffers from the home air and sums up big and small mistakes.

Kevin Magnussen with the Haas is 12th, while Nico Hulkenberg is back on track with the VF-23 repaired after the crash in the first session. The mechanics repaired the car by replacing the suspension on the right side, but the German didn’t go beyond 17th place.

Then there are the two Alfa Romeos: Guanyu Zhou is 13th ahead of Valtteri Bottas: the two are only separated by eight thousandths, zero…

Oscar Piastri is 16th with the MCL60. The AlphaTauri continue to suffer: Yuki Tsunoda is right in front of Nyck De Vries. The Japanese confirms his leadership of the team, but the growth of the car from Faenza is slower than expected with the new solutions.