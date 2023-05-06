Let’s not be surprised, even if at the end of the first free practice session of the MIami GP the two Mercedes finished ahead of everyone: the W14s put on the soft tires in the very last minutes and set the two best times. George Russell shot a 1’30″125, leaving Lewis Hamilton at 212 thousandths. The black arrows took advantage of the important evolution of the track which was resurfaced: the technicians had evaluated the increase in performance due to the new surface in half a second , while the Englishman improved by almost a second on last year’s performance.

And to think that after a couple of laps George Russell decided to go into the pits complaining of a problem with the steering box. Mercedes brought an advanced version of the steering system, but the driver immediately found it too harsh and asked for a return to the standard version. In fact, George preferred to lose half an hour in the first session to familiarize himself with the citizen of Miami with a more controllable car. And he was right because he was clearly the fastest.

Behind the two Mercedes is Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari: the Ferrari man managed to improve his performance at the end of the session, when the tire was no longer fresh. The SF-23 felt right at home on the Florida citizen who hit the track with a revised bottom end and diffuser.

What about Red Bull? Max Verstappen was the first to use the soft tires easily reaching a 1’30″549 which in the end cost him four tenths of a second from the star, but the Dutchman, who complains about a RB19 focused too much on the front, found the performance with a certain ease, while he let down the hero of Baku: Sergio Perez didn’t go beyond 11th place, paying for a gap of almost a second and a half. Too much for the Mexican who, perhaps, did a different job than the champion of the world.

In fifth place was entered Carlos Sainz, author of a long harmless. The Spaniard seemed more comfortable with him in Florida than he was in Azerbaijan. Positive performance by Pierre Gasly finally at ease with the Alpine: the Frenchman put behind the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, relegated to more than a second.

Nico Hulkenberg amazed with the Haas: the German finished ninth, but caused the red flag when there were more than 26 minutes left to go, when the German had already switched to the soft tires (C4) and had signed the momentary second time: in second flying lap he lost his VF-23 at the exit of turn 3: after a spin his right-hand wheels collided with the barriers. Driver unharmed, but car in pretty bad shape. Nico apologized to the team admitting he lost the car in a spot that drivers usually face head-on. The mechanics will have to work, but the German made a big difference on Kevin Magnussen only 13th, half a second behind his teammate.

The top 10 was completed by Esteban Ocon with the second Alpine. Oscar Piastri with McLaren is 12th, beating the more experienced Lando Norris only 16th with a gap of 1″8 from the leader. In front of the MCL60 of the Englishman there are also the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas and the Williams of Alexander Albon.

The Finn played them at Guanyu Zhou: the Chinese is 17th with the C43 ahead of the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda by 55 thousandths and the Williams of Logan Sargeant a little in the shade on his home track. Last of the latter is Nyck De Vries with the other AT04: the Friesian didn’t mount the soft tires and dedicated himself to doing a long run with the hard tyres. The four seconds of gap, therefore, do not count…