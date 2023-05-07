The development process of the SF-23 begins in Miami and will continue in the next stages at Imola and Barcelona. A new bottom arrives in Florida with significant changes to the inlet section of the Venturi channels and a refinement of the rear diffuser. In Ferrari work has been done not only to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the Ducati, but above all to continue the process of correcting the balance and reducing sensitivity to external conditions.

Not just aerodynamic efficiency

Aerodynamic development in Formula 1 often focuses on aerodynamic efficiency, aiming to increase downforce at the price of reduced drag. However, looking at the “clinical record” of the SF-23, one would think that the Miami fund and the new developments in the pipeline will also intervene in other areas of the service. The 2023 Rossa was born as a car with high potential, as shown by the good performances in qualifying, but with a narrow operating window. Wind, track temperature, asphalt conditions, dips and fluctuations in height from the ground are all variables that Ferrari suffered seriously, especially in the first two championship races.

Normally the teams adjust the mechanical set-ups to the latest aerodynamic updates, but in the case of Ferrari the process would appear to be the reverse. Starting from the Melbourne round, the Cavallino has pursued a new set-up philosophy, slightly shifting the rear balance to find more stability and trying to widen the window of conditions in which the SF-23 is able to express its maximum potential. The new updates to the car follow the direction traced by the new setting up, as Vasseur also anticipated when he said that the development would have corrected the balance of the car.

The new fund was created with the intention of improving aerodynamic efficiency and balance, without however compromising the mechanical behaviour with overly strict settings. In fact, another aspect taken into consideration is the sensitivity of the bottom as the distance from the ground varies, as well as the possibility of turning higher if necessary without losing too much load. In fact, both effects reduce the stabilization necessary for the aerodynamic platform, thus softening the suspensions to find mechanical grip in the slow corners, where Ferrari defended itself well in Miami.

Venturi channels: trend reversal

To achieve the objectives, the Maranello technical department has designed a bottom that is closest to the geometries preceding the famous update of the 2022 French Grand Prix. The Cavallino has significantly reduced the height difference between the inside and outside of the inlet section of the venturi channels, approaching the most popular setting on the grid. On the one hand Ferrari is looking for a better compromise between the quality and quantity of the air flow channeled under the bottom, on the other it changes the speed with which the flows are accelerated under the car, with consequences on pressure distribution and aerodynamic balance .

The outer side skirt, or floor edge wing, is now slightly lower than before, reducing flow energy losses and repositioning the vortex generated by the upper edge. Other changes to the bottom hide from the outside eye under the car and continue on to rear speaker, where the keel has been slightly revised. In any case, the accentuated “elbow” in the extractor that distinguishes Ferrari from the competition continues to be present.

The updates made by Ferrari are not insignificant and profoundly change the geometry of the underbody of the SF-23, especially in the front part. The data collected in Miami will allow for processing other small trim adjustments to make the most of the potential of the new fund, which will soon work in synergy with the new products arriving at Imola and Barcelona. Ferrari is slowly rebuilding its season in an attempt to get closer to Mercedes and Aston Martin in the standings, while for the moment Red Bull still appears too far away.