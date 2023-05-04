The fifth round of a World Championship is being staged in Miami, the greatest curiosity of which is whether Sergio Perez can be a credible rival of Max Verstappen. The last start of the season was one of the best for the Mexican, who even when put under pressure by the world champion managed to fend off his attacks. The tip of the balance in this top challenge could just be the RB19, the development of which could shift the balance of the car towards the preferences of one driver or the other. The first answers in this perspective will arrive in Miami, where Ferrari will bring updates to defend the podium conquered in Baku from the assaults of an Aston Martin that never tames.

The track

Leclerc’s pole position in 2022 came at a lap average of 219 km/h, in line with the values ​​of the Baku and Sakhir tracks where he has already raced. All the circuits mentioned share the abundance of straights interspersed with sudden braking and guided sections that bring down the hourly averages. In fact, Miami has 19 corners, which can be roughly grouped into two sections. From turn 2 to turn 8 it winds a long snake of folds at high speed and rapid changes of direction, where the aerodynamic load qualities, the precision of the front and the promptness of the car’s reaction are important. The section between curves 11 and 16 is instead one of the slowest on the calendarwhere the stability of the rear axle, the traction qualities and the mechanical grip guaranteed by the suspension group emerge.

The last edition was, together with the Imola round, the turning point of the 2022 World Championship. After an almost dominant start by Ferrari, Red Bull showed for the first time a decent margin over the Italian rival. The Grand Prix saw the Red very focused on the front and with a lot of downforce, dominating in the first sector. Conversely, the future world champions bet on a taller and softer car in mechanics to have more grip in the low-speed section, which until then had not emerged as the main quality of Red Bull.

Although therefore a good overall balance is necessary as always, the stability of the rear and the agility in the slow would seem to be the keys to understanding the Miami track. Unfortunately, the rear end is one of the weak points of the current Mercedes, which in Florida could once again struggle in the mid-group fight. Vice versa, Aston Martin’s strong point is tractionee, if she manages to limit the time lost in the straight, she could be the favorite for the role of second force.

Tires and brakes

Pirelli brings the intermediate compounds of its range to Miami, the C2, C3 and C4. The recommended static inflation pressures are 24 psi and 20.5 psi for the front and rear respectively, values ​​practically identical to the 2022 edition. The fact that, despite the reinforced structure, the 2023 tires continue to require high pressures is a further confirmation of how much downforce has grown despite regulatory changes. Record asphalt temperatures are also expected, after the 59°C reached in the last edition, a race in any case where the dominant strategy was the single stop one.

In any case, the number of pit stops will depend on any entries by the Safety Car and on the deterioration that will occur. In fact, the organizers have completely resurfaced the track, the exact abrasiveness of which remains unknown. In return, the road surface should be more level and without too many dips, benefiting those cars which, like Ferrari, sometimes struggle to descend with the height from the ground of the set-up, with the result of losing aerodynamic load. As far as the braking system is concerned, Brembo classifies the track with a severity of 3 out of 5. The hardest braking is that of turn 17 at the end of the long return straight, where up to 5.3g of deceleration is experienced in 2.7 seconds, which correspond to a speed jump from 310 to 65 km/h.

Updates old and new

In Miami several teams will bring updates that did not debut in Baku due to the limited time available in free practice. With the return of three test sessions, Ferrari has already announced that it will update the SF-23 with the first of a long series of developments that will also continue at Imola and Barcelona. It would come as no surprise though if Aston Martin also had some new developments in store, with the Silverstone-based squad having so far been uncharacteristically thrifty with updates by their standards. In Florida, however, it will also be important to evaluate the effectiveness of the developments already introduced by the various teams in Baku, having had a week to reanalyze the data and understand how to adjust the mechanical set-ups to extract the maximum aerodynamic potential.

First on the list in this analysis is Red Bull, which has brought new bellies to Azerbaijan to improve aerodynamic efficiency. But Baku lacked high-speed cornering, while the Miami cornerers will tell a lot about how far the RB19 has progressed in generating downforce at the price of low drag. The bottom also changed on Red Bullaspect that could alter both the aerodynamic and mechanical balance of the car. In this regard, it will be interesting to note whether one of Verstappen and Perez will benefit more, after the development of the car in 2022 had gone in the direction of the Dutchman.

Great attention among trackers on McLaren and Alpine. The Woking team in Baku has completely revolutionized the surface, an operation that will require the team some time to adjust mechanical stiffness and ground clearance to make the most of it. However, the MCL60 continued to be in trouble on the straight, which is why Miami will be a test of maturity to tell if and how much McLaren has actually grown in terms of aerodynamic efficiency. Conversely, Alpine wants to redeem itself from the suffered weekend in Azerbaijan, in which a new fund made its debut on the A523. Accidents and breakdowns have prevented the benefits from being appreciated, which it is hoped will finally emerge in the first of the three US Grands Prix.