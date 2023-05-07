There are laws of physics that Red Bulls seem to be exempt from. The Miami circuit, with its mix of long straights, fast corners with loads and winding sections with mechanical grip, fully displays the degree of “completeness” of the various cars. If the RB19’s fourth pole position is no surprise, it is the degree to which the Milton Keynes-based cars are able to assert themselves in virtually any area of ​​performance, seemingly without compromise. However, on Saturday in Florida there is no shortage of other supporting actors, such as an excellent Haas revitalized by the new fund, while Mercedes falls victim to a W14 once again too diva.

Cargo costs

There was a time when even the dominant cars in Formula 1 had their weaknesses, limited like all by a set-up blanket too short to excel in every area of ​​performance. One of the tenets of racing is that downforce comes at a price, primarily in terms of straight-line speed. The more downforce you need to go fast when cornering, the more you will have to accept sacrificing something in terms of top speed, two aspects whose ratio defines the concept of aerodynamic efficiency. However, Red Bull seems to escape this compromise, dominating the load curves of the first sector of Miami and in any case establishing itself as a reference also on the straight. The power of the Milton Keynes DRS is renowned, but even with closed wings the RB19 remains an aerodynamically efficient car.

Then there is another type of cost for aerodynamic load, enhanced by the ground effect Formula 1 cars. To generate load from the bottom it is necessary to turn very close to the ground, which implies stiffening the spring-shock absorber units of the suspension to prevent the chassis from impacting excessively on the ground. Not only that, but stiffness is also essential to stabilize the aerodynamic platform, i.e. the bottom, Venturi channels and diffuser, which must be kept at a constant height from the ground to generate maximum downforce. On paper, therefore, excelling in hard cornering pays off with less agility when slow, where instead a softer suspension group is required to find mechanical grip. Not only that, but traveling low also costs the car increased responsiveness to varying fuel loads and ride heights, theoretically leading to inconsistent cornering load as the car breaks down over curbs and dips. In this case we can speak of aero-mechanical efficiencyunderstood as the ability to generate load and without compromising the mechanical behavior of the car.

Uncompromising performance

On a full track like Miami, compromise costs for downforce are commonplace. Red Bull he built much of his lead in the high-speed corners of the first sector, mark of a RB19 still trimmed to generate so much load, thus suggesting a low and stiff car in the suspension which in fact did not dominate the slow second sector to the same extent. And yet, the aggressive trajectories of Perez and Verstappen in the first corners tell of a car that also manages to digest the curbs well, rigid to the right point to generate load without getting upset on the bumps. When Leclerc tried to replicate the internal trajectory on the curb, his SF-23 replied no, almost as if to tell of an all too soft Red, which, once it got off the curb, bounced until it touched the ground and lost load.

The RB19s then again dictated the law also on the straight, but when the powerful DRS is celebrated we tend to overlook how Red Bull is making the difference especially in the suspension group, an area among other things where Adrian Newey devoted his greatest efforts. A year ago, Red Bull was traveling with a diametrically opposite set-up, struggling in the first sector, but dominant in slow motion thanks to a tall car with soft suspension. The qualifying in Miami tells of how profoundly Red Bull’s working window has changed from one year to the next, with a team that despite the successes of 2022 has called itself into question to better react to the changes to the regulation.

Mercedes sinks

Ferrari he was trying to qualify on the front row again, with the feeling that the SF-23 had enough potential to at least qualify ahead of Aston Martin. Even on a track as varied and complex as Miami, the Reds were averagely competitive in qualifying, despite the low grip of the asphalt which didn’t hide the car’s limits with the same effectiveness with which new tires usually succeed. The favorite for the podium in the race remains Aston Martinhowever taken aback by the evolution of the track in Q1, which cost Stroll the elimination.

That Miami was not a friendly track for the W14 was already known in Mercedes on the eve. The heat, the low grip of the asphalt and the high traction required in the second sector emphasized the gaps in the rear of the cars from Brackley. But there’s more. The Mercedes failed to take advantage of the track’s progressive rubberization like the competition and suffered from rebound problems on the curbs and bumps. The biggest limitation, however, remains the too narrow operating window. The traffic encountered on his opening lap prevented Hamilton from preparing his tires in the best possible way, with the result that he was eliminated from Q3. The W14 remains a difficult car to bring into optimal conditionscapable of inexplicable leaps in performance once the window is hit, as happened for example in the cooler Australia.

Gorgeous Haas

Who most of all deserves the honors of the day on Saturday in Miami is Haas. In the home race VF-23 enjoyed the first real update of the year, a completely renewed bottom to give benefits at high, medium and low speeds. Haas also confirms its excellent qualities when it comes to set-up, with the track team having been able to adapt the mechanical setup to the new aerodynamic needs of the updated car. Kevin Magnussen’s fourth place could have been joined by Hulkenberg’s top 10, if the German hadn’t been hindered by traffic in preparing the tires in Q2. Last but not least, the cars with Dallara chassis continue to be very fast on the straight as well.

The result is also excellent Alfa Romeo, celebrating the first Q3 since the last Mexican Grand Prix. After the anomalous weekend in Baku, Hinwill’s team knew how to best interpret the set-up to take advantage of the substantial updates introduced to the car in the first races. Big disappointments instead for McLaren and AlphaTauri, the two teams seemingly revitalized in Baku by the latest developments. The MCL60 suffered from the heat, while the Faenza team had to react to the set-up prepared in the factory which proved to be inadequate for the resurfaced Miami. The reversal in the matter of a week is the umpteenth confirmation of a very compact group from Alpine down, where finding the right set-up can make the difference between elimination in Q1 and access to Q3.