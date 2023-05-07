On the American circuit, the world champion mocked by… Leclerc. His Ferrari crashes in Q3, giving the Mexican the first position ahead of Alonso and Sainz. Hamilton eliminated in Q2, Stroll even in Q1

Right Ferronato – Miami (Florida, USA)

It’s just time to Sergio Perez. The Mexican conquered the pole position of the Miami GP doing his job well, but not much more. Without detracting from the merits of the Mexican, today we have seen that when everything goes well, everything fits together perfectly. After the perfect weekend in Baku, today in Q3 Checo set the best time on the first attempt and at the same time Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both missed the first lunge, with errors in their fastest lap.

spin — Then in the second and decisive attempt, Leclerc lost his Ferrari, spun, barriers and red flag with 1’36” to go. And thus the end of the session, there was no more time for another fast lap: standings frozen and pole for Perez (the second of the season) who will race to win tomorrow with Fernando Alonso at his side and the other Ferrari, that of Carlos Sainz, in third position. Kevin Magnussen with Haas. See also Emery leaves Villarreal during the current season: he is the new manager of Aston Villa

russell saves mercedes — Fifth time for Pierre Gasly in front of the Mercedes of George Russell and to Leclerc’s Ferrari. Who unfortunately lost his car again and was unable to confirm the overall good performance in Baku. Now an uphill race from the fourth row awaits him, while Sainz has provided a good answer. Among the best performances of the day, the tenth position of Valtteri Bottas with Alfa Romeo. The Finn will start alongside Verstappen tomorrow and today he helped keep none other than Hamilton out of Q3.

verstappen behind — It certainly got worse Max Verstappen, who had dominated this day until the beginning of Q3. Instead, the mistake on the first attempt forced him to play everything on the second attempt. And you know that in these cases there is always the potential for yellow flags or outages. As unfortunately happened for him and therefore tomorrow he will be forced to start from the ninth spot. The other disappointed of the day, as mentioned, is certainly Lewis Hamiltoneliminated in Q2: Lewis got a bad start from 13th on Sunday. See also Luis Díaz and his players in Fulham vs. liverpool, figure, video

the MIAMI F1 GP grid — So at the start of the Miami race, the fifth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship:

Sergio Perez (Mes/Red Bull-Honda)-Fernando Alonso (Spa/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Carlos Sainz (Spa/Ferrari)-Kevin Magnussen (Dan/Haas-Ferrari) Pierre Gasly (Fra/Alpine-Renault)-George Russell (GB/Mercedes) Charles Leclerc (Mon/Ferrari)-Esteban Ocon (Fra/Alpine-Renault) Max Verstappen (Ola/Red Bull-Honda)-Valtteri Bottas (Fin/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) Alexander Albon (Tha/Williams-Mercedes)-Nico Hülkenberg (Ger/Haas-Ferrari) Lewis Hamilton (GB/Mercedes)-Zhou Guanyu (Cin/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) Nyck de Vries (Ola/AlphaTauri-Honda)-Lando Norris (GB/McLaren-Mercedes) Yuki Tsunoda (Gia/AlphaTauri-Honda)-Lance Stroll (Can/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Oscar Piastri (Aus/McLaren-Mercedes)-Logan Sargeant (Usa/Williams-Mercedes)