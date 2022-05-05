Here we are, Formula 1 lands in Miami. The verb is not used casually, as the United States Grand Prix will have a ‘maritime’ theme. Between the pursuit of Monte Carlo-style glamor and conveying the city identity, the metropolis overlooking the Atlantic Ocean has colored the Miami Gardens runway blue. After the creation of an artificial Yacht Club with fake water to showcase the boats and escape routes that recall seaside views, even the podium will not be outdone.

As the photo taken by colleague Albert Fabrega shows, the podium ceremony will take place in this setting. Clear the reference to the waves of the sea, below there is also the white sand beach typical of Florida and Miami in particular. At the foot of the podium there is a statue of Dan Marino, historic quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, retired in 1999, considered one of the best players of any era. The Hard Rock Stadium route is also named after Marino.