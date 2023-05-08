F1, GP Miami: the report cards of the best

1. The Dominus. He gets boos in Miami, partly because he risks getting bored, partly because he is the anti-star, and near Hollywood they prefer the Rocky to the Ivan Drago. It always costs me to give first place to Max Verstappen, who already collects first places (real) on the track. But this week is a must, because there are grand prizes worth more than 25 points. Miami is one of them, because here it gives a sesquipedal blow to Sergio Perez. What a poor thing he does, on and off the track: what must he say, that the World Championship is gone when he is six points behind? Is it his fault if the other is a phenomenon? I would say no. But in his heart too Checo he knows he has no chance: he even starts joking with Max, who is still dirty with latte after being dipped in the cup. A Rosberg, just to say, yesterday would have liked to disappear, nothing but laughter.

2. Kevin Magnussen. The man of the impossible qualifications. After the pole in Interlagos, the second row in Miami. The blond who kidnaps and steals the show from people by nature and means should always be in front of him. Sometimes K-Mag performs a miracle for you: even in the race, when it distresses a Leclerc who may have been in trouble but is still a Leclerc. And instead, like Gentile with Maradona, like Rodman with Malone, Magnussen keeps him at bay for more than half the match. Practically the only one showing some claws in defense.

3. Fernando Alonso. Subscription to third place, on the track and here. Tombeur de femmesjurist, tactician, batsman and even paid spectator of the GP: he’s the only one who never gets boring and today he’s the only serious hope to tear up the Red Bull sprint, in addition to Leclerc in Monte-Carlo.

F1, GP Miami: the report cards of the worst

3. McLaren. Her heart aches to see Norris like this. And Piastri is not to blame either. Let’s say that career choices could have been done better. Wrong set-up, both out in Q1, brake problems, the only team to choose the soft tires at the start of the GP: in short, it puts a fool in the series, in total contrast with Melbourne and Baku, where instead it seemed to be growing. It is a team which, however, in the recent past has shown that it knows how to work and go back. You need to hurry though You can’t chain Lando.

2. Lance Stroll and Nyck de Vries. Stroll: out in Q1 with the second fastest car, sincere congratulations. He exists in the race only because Alonso compliments him for an overtaking that only he has seen, go find out how. De Vries: He takes a lot to make Tsunoda look like the action figures nippo by Jim Clark. Blocked in Baku, confuses Norris with the 8 ball in Miami, zero points, best result a 14th place. Clearly the worst driver of the first five weekends.

1. The rhetoric on Leclerc’s mistake. It is accompanied by a narrative that I find annoying, especially promoted by colleagues. If a pilot makes a mistake, it is reported, it is written, it is said. In short, he is criticized, just as he is incensed when he goes on pole position (of course, with balance). I can also understand Vasseur, who has to look after the interests of the team and protect the team’s assets. But the others? Pay attention: if Leclerc hits Vettel in Austria it was “optimistic”, if he goes against the block in qualifying, good because “it is better one who takes risks“, if he goes on pole, he’s a phenomenon. A play too easy. Among other things, he is always demanding and strict (even too much) with himself and more than saying that he makes unacceptable mistakes he cannot do. In fact, the rejected person is the environment that surrounds him, rather than him. Indeed, I understand it when he tries to fill the gaps of SF-23 with his talent of his. I also wrote it after Melbourne: with this indecipherable Ferrari, which goes in one GP and doesn’t in another, you try to seize the moment. Hic et nunc, I repeat myself: here and now, otherwise the opportunity never comes back. Forced by a machine that is less than his expectations, he takes risks. In Melbourne – wrong – threw away a lot of points, got them back with the perfect weekend in Baku. Now he loses more – wrong – in Miami, because starting later he would have eliminated Magnussen and would have finished at least in the top-5. In short, sometimes it’s good for him, sometimes it’s bad for him. The important thing is to emphasize both scenarios and not close your eyes at will.