race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 to You love me in Florida, fifth race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappen. The Red Bull World Champion driver dominated the race with many overtakings, which allowed him to recover from the initial ninth position on the starting grid. There Red Roller instead he conquered the fourth double out of five races disputed, thanks to the second place of Sergio Perez in front ofFernado Alonso’s Aston Martinwho completed the podium of Miami. Yet another race to forget for the Ferrari SF-23 who in the American trip collected a fifth place with Carlos Sainz and a seventh with Charles Leclerc.
Max Verstappen on the Miami track he won the race as champion recovering from ninth position on the grid and overtaking Sergio Perez with ten laps to go, who had taken pole position. He also stood on the podium with the Red Bull drivers Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who started from second position. Verstappen thus did an encore in Miami, where he also won last year.
The Dutchman’s comeback started right from the start, to the sound of decisive and clear overtaking. Verstappen overtook all of his opponents in front of him and when he reached second position he chased his teammate until he delivered thedecisive attackten laps from the end.
The riders of the Mercedes George Russell And Lewis Hamilton they conquered fourth and fifth place, beating Ferrari in the GP of the “others”, far from the positions that count.
In fact, the Cavallino returns from Miami with a lot disappointment for a race weekend not up to par and finished with fifth place Carlos Sainz and the seventh of Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard also made up for a 5 second penalty for excessive speed inside the pit lane.
F1 race podium 2023 MIAMI
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
F1 2023 race standings MIAMI, ARRIVAL
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|57
|1:27’38.241
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|57
|5,384
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|57
|26.305
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|57
|33,229
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|57
|42,511
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|57
|51,249
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|57
|52,988
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|57
|55,670
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|57
|58.123
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|57
|1’02.945
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|57
|1’04.309
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|57
|1’04.754
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|57
|1’11.637
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|57
|1’12,861
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|57
|1’14,950
|16
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|57
|1’18.440
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|57
|1’27.717
|18
|21
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|57
|1’28.949
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|56
|1 lap
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|56
|1 lap
