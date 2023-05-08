race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 to You love me in Florida, fifth race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappen. The Red Bull World Champion driver dominated the race with many overtakings, which allowed him to recover from the initial ninth position on the starting grid. There Red Roller instead he conquered the fourth double out of five races disputed, thanks to the second place of Sergio Perez in front ofFernado Alonso’s Aston Martinwho completed the podium of Miami. Yet another race to forget for the Ferrari SF-23 who in the American trip collected a fifth place with Carlos Sainz and a seventh with Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen on the Miami track he won the race as champion recovering from ninth position on the grid and overtaking Sergio Perez with ten laps to go, who had taken pole position. He also stood on the podium with the Red Bull drivers Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who started from second position. Verstappen thus did an encore in Miami, where he also won last year.

Start of the Miami F1 GP 2023

The Dutchman’s comeback started right from the start, to the sound of decisive and clear overtaking. Verstappen overtook all of his opponents in front of him and when he reached second position he chased his teammate until he delivered thedecisive attackten laps from the end.

The riders of the Mercedes George Russell And Lewis Hamilton they conquered fourth and fifth place, beating Ferrari in the GP of the “others”, far from the positions that count.

Bad race for Leclerc and Ferrari in the Miami F1 2023 GP

In fact, the Cavallino returns from Miami with a lot disappointment for a race weekend not up to par and finished with fifth place Carlos Sainz and the seventh of Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard also made up for a 5 second penalty for excessive speed inside the pit lane.

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

POS # PILOT STABLE LAPS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 57 1:27’38.241 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 57 5,384 3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 57 26.305 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 57 33,229 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 57 42,511 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 57 51,249 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 57 52,988 8 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 57 55,670 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 57 58.123 10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 57 1’02.945 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 57 1’04.309 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 57 1’04.754 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 57 1’11.637 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 57 1’12,861 15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 57 1’14,950 16 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 57 1’18.440 17 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 57 1’27.717 18 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 57 1’28.949 19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 56 1 lap 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 56 1 lap Final classification, order of arrival of the GP of Miami F1 2023

