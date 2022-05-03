There Formula 1 for the first time ever lands in You love me in the United States in Florida. This is a real event that takes place on the brand new Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens. It is the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix and the fifth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

On TV the Miami GP weekend is visible in direct up Sky and streaming on Nowwith the green light starting at 21.30 Italian on Sunday May 8, 2022. Up TV8 the deferred of qualifying and the race, respectively at 23.30 And 23.00.

Times F1 2022 Gp Miami SKY, NOW and TV8

Friday 6 May 2022 (FREE PRACTICE)

20: 30-21: 30: Free Practice 1 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

23: 30-00: 30: Qualifying (live on Sky F1 and Now)

Saturday 7 May 2022 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

19.00-20.00: Free Practice 3 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

22.00-23.00: Qualifying (live on Sky F1 and Now / deferred at 23.30 on TV8)

Sunday 8 May 2022 (RACE)

11.00pm: Race (live on Sky F1 and Now / deferred at 11.00pm on TV8)

The duel between Ferrari and Red Bull moves to the new Miami track

F1 GP Miami 2022 in Floria

Formula 1 lands in Miami in a race event on the Miami International Autodrome. It is a temporary city track and specially designed around theHard Rock Stadium and its private facilities in the suburb of Miami GardensFlorida (the home of the Miami Dolphins). The track is 5,412 km long) and features 19 curvesthree straights, gradients and a chicane.

View from the car of the Miami runway

The maximum anticipated speeds should touch i 320 km / h with an average of approx 223 km / h and riders with open gas for about 58% of the lap. Curves 11 and 17 constitute the two main opportunities for overtakingwith three DRS zones.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 F1 2022 Calendar

👉 F1 2022 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 New single-seaters with ground effect

👉 NEWS F1 2022

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK