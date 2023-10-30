Ferrari leaves Mexico City with a pole position and the second consecutive podium, keeping Mercedes’ gap in the constructors’ standings unchanged. Starting from the front row, the two SF-23s of Leclerc and Sainz had to give way to Max Verstappen’s Red Bull before turn 1. Furthermore, the Monegasque suffered damage to his front wing, despite which he expressed a very respectable pace until the moment of stopping. Once the hard tires were fitted, however, both Ferraris began to feel the pace, giving up the position to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, facilitated by the red flag.

Hard tires off

“My feeling from the wall is that the first stint was ok”, commented Frederic Vasseur in the usual post-race press conference. “We were three or four tenths away from Max. Considering the damage to the front wing, the stint was almost good. However, with the hard tires we were never able to get the tires back on, they didn’t work at all. […] The feeling is that in the first stint we were able to match Max and that we were probably even a little faster than Lewis. The only difference with the second half of the race was the compound.”

Ferrari would have had the opportunity to get rid of the hard tire and catch up with the medium at the time of the restart after the red flag. The wall, however, decided otherwise. Vasseur explains: “Having to leave again for another 35 daysre, we didn’t think we could make it through middle school. Max also continued with the hard ones. Engine and brake management probably helped preserve the tires. However, the set of mediums we had was also used.”

“It’s clear that our stint was negative in the end, but the first part of the race went very well,” adds the Team Principal, trying to focus on the positive elements. “We have six pole positions in the last six races, it’s a step forward for us. We definitely need to improve our consistency in the race or at least reduce the difference in performance between the various stints”. The four pole positions cited by Vasseur actually refer to the eight qualifying sessions also held with the sprint race format, but they still represent an encouraging achievement for the Cavallino.

The departure

Vasseur also comments on the accident at the first corner, which saw contact between Leclerc and Perez and the latter’s retirement: “When there are these situations at the start with three cars lined up, the outcome is always the same. It was like a sandwich. You can’t blame Perez for closing or Verstappen for not going to the curb, but Leclerc found himself in the middle.” The Monegasque ended up under investigation for having raced with a potentially unsafe car, a condition however that the team was still evaluating to decide whether it was necessary to replace the front wing. Vasseur explains: “We didn’t have time to call him back. While we were looking at what happened, the endplate strap came off the next lap.”

The race direction expressed its opinion hours after the conclusion of the race, opting not to penalize Leclerc, who maintains third place. Vasseur has often encouraged the FIA ​​and commissioners to avoid changing the result of the race after the sacked flag, but on this occasion the Team Principal welcomes the timing with which the case was examined: “At least we have time to explain what happened. Make a decision during the race It has its pros and cons. It is not possible to listen to the version of all parties, but at the same time postponing until after the race means that the podium has already concluded.”