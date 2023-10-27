The first free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix did not show any particular anomalies in terms of on-track performance, obviously considering that it is only the first session of the weekend. But there have been several signs of a weekend that might not exactly be a walk in the park a bit for everyone, especially for engineers.

The Mexico City racetrack, with its altitude close to 2000 meters above sea level, stands, as already often analysed, as extremely challenging for Power Units and braking systems. The rarefaction of the air practically forces the teams to face the track with the maximum possible aerodynamic load, given that a significant percentage of them are not developed while driving. In this configuration RedBull has always shown itself to be very strong, albeit not with the absolute highest peak of downforce, but with an efficiency/load ratio that is always unbeatable for others. This session also seemed to be no exception, with Verstappen first, and Sergio Perez proportionally closer than what has been seen on other tracks, demonstrating a car already in shape, with a set-up base that appears centered. We compared the data of Verstappen, first, Norris fourth and Leclerc fifth, to get an idea of ​​the strengths and weaknesses of the various top teams, with the exclusion of Mercedes, which for now has not shone, but which had to make a major set-up change with Lewis Hamilton mid-session in search of better balance.

Verstappen not always the fastest but the most complete

From the data we immediately notice the strength of the RB19 in a straight line with open DRS, with Verstappen’s speed continuing to grow up to the peak of 349, while Leclerc stops at 344 and Norris at 342. The greater resistance of the McLaren car body is evident, while Ferrari seems to have good torque from the Power Unit which guarantees early delivery, but is then unable to match the efficiency of the Red Bull at top speeds. In the slow sections, especially in the second, however, Leclerc defends himself very well, with excellent braking and traction performances (a sign of a suspension package that absorbs pitch better than roll for now). Norris, on the other hand, excels, a bit as expected, in the central sector of the track, with the fast corners where the McLaren passes between 170 and 175 km/h, leaving both Verstappen and Leclerc behind (even the Ferrari driver at -12 per corner 9). Leclerc leaves almost 3 tenths in this section, while Verstappen only 1, with the Dutchman losing very little even in the sections where he doesn’t excel, confirming the completeness of the car package, which we certainly don’t discover in Mexico. Then in the last sector, the stadium area, for now Verstappen is “relentless”, thanks to the tires still in good condition at the end of the lap and the great mechanical grip of the Red Bull.

Race pace: Verstappen starts well and then swings. Norris excellent

In the short pace test carried out, Lando Norris shines, fast and constant both with the soft tire first and then with the hard tire. McLaren therefore already appears to be very good at managing the tyres, obviously excluding the petrol loads which we cannot know. Leclerc and Sainz seem to have to suffer an initial degradation but then gradually regain performance, therefore with the need for a measured introduction of rubber, but not with excessive degradation. Lewis Hamilton also showed a similar pace to Ferrari, and it seems that the challenge between the Brackley team and the Maranello team will depend a lot on optimizing the set-up from here on. Finally, Verstappen covered the first 4 laps of his pace simulation in an extremely constant manner, but then he began to fluctuate his times and lose a lot, in a way that appears almost anomalous even compared to the others. For now, it’s difficult to say whether there was a problem with the tyres, or with the management of some aspect of the particular car.

In general the impression is that the values ​​on the track are not too different from expectations for now, especially on the sections of track where one single-seater prevails rather than another, but the Mexico City track offers more unknowns than certainties under numerous points of view, between reliability, usable power, brake management and track conditions which can change quickly favoring one car over another. We’ll see if the second free practice session will provide some more certainty.