The Mexico City circuit is certainly not the most exciting, but Friday’s free practice sessions were nonetheless interesting, both from a technical point of view and performance analysis. It was once again at the top of the charts in both sessions Max Verstappenwith a RedBull immediately lively and fit, even if forced, like everyone else, to face the difficulties given by the altitude of the circuit, posing technical challenges that are not secondary, in particular with regards to the cooling down and the operation of the Power Unit e of the braking system. Even from the point of view aerodynamic altitude has a strong impact on the settings given by the teams. In fact, almost everyone has chosen maximum load configurationsknowing that the resistance offered to advancement (and the consequent load) are in reality only a fraction of what would be obtained with the same attitude at usual altitudes.

The peculiarity of RedBull and the comparison with McLaren

On this front we see the first peculiarity at RedBull. As Carlo Platella had already explained in one of his interesting analyses/interviews, the RB19 does have a large quantity of efficient load available in proportion to the conditions, but it is more difficult to find the maximum load peak. Being a single-seater designed to be the most versatile possible, Adrian Newey’s jewel sometimes does not have the same specific performance peaks that individual teams have in specific conditions. For example, in Monza the Ferrari was faster on a straight line, while in Mexico City it is McLaren who showeddata in hand, the car by far with the most downforceat the expense, obviously, of top speed.



McLaren loaded and rigid, Ferrari in difficulty in the fast pace

From the comparison of the telemetry of the best lap of Verstappen, Norris and Leclercin fact, we first notice that in this case the summary numbers are decidedly reliable and truthful: Norris’ McLaren actually shows an aerodynamic load index superior to RedBull of Verstappen, and one standard deviation of speed data inferiorconfirming one MCL60 with more downforce. Even from the cornering performance we notice the load of the McLaren, with the speeds in the fast corners of the central sector all in favor of Norris with a margin included between 5 and 13 km/h at turns 8-9 and 10-11. Ferrari is instead the slowest in that section and from the data it appears to be the most unloaded of the three, but this should not be surprising: the problems at the front do not disappear overnight, especially if in Maranello they are now concentrated only on next year’s car and not no more updates arrive to SF23. Keeping a front end balanced which already struggles at normal altitudes becomes even more complicated at over 2000 metres, which is why, to ensure aerodynamic balance between the two axles, a slightly more unloaded configuration of the rear wing was chosen. The Maranello car appeared anyway well balanced and mechanically effective when braking, a sign that, at least, the choice described above has brought the desired results. We also see from the data the notable impact of different load levels on top speeds, an aspect in which in the second session Ferrari became decidedly predominant and McLaren instead appeared to be in more difficulty. The Woking car proved to be particularly effective on lateral load transfersthanks to the high load structure combined with a certain roll stiffnessbut she seemed to suffer slightly more from the phases of tractionespecially at the exit of the last corner, in which the drivers enter the starting straight. “We have a run of the last corner shocking” Lando Norris said in interviews, “it’s a an aspect that will complicate our life if we have to defend ourselves in the race or attack”. The British driver’s fears are understandable if we consider the sum of a bad turn 17 and the low top speed in the event of close duels. We will see if and how the team led by Andrea Stella will try to improve your weak points. On the flying lap, in any case, Verstappen seemed to have the possibility of staying ahead of everyone, but not with extreme simplicity. “It’s no surprise to see them [Lando Norris e la McLaren ndr] so close, I have been for a few races now. Qualifying will be incredibly close on one flying lap” stated the Dutch champion “But race pace is a different story”.

On the pass Verstappen starts cautiously but doesn’t degrade

Looking at the pace simulations we see Verstappen starting with a decidedly high time, but progress constantlya sign of careful work on minimizing the tire degradation. Lando Norris has a decidedly faster attack time than Verstappen, and then maintains a very fast pace but with higher signs of deterioration to Red Bull. Also there Hamilton’s Mercedesstill decidedly better than Russell for now, appears to suffer from a lot of tire degradation, with the Brackley team having worked incessantly on the assets, but still not finding the right key. However, Leclerc’s progression in the first laps is not bad, throughout the day he was decidedly more on the ball than Carlos Sainz, who started with a slower introduction of the tire and then progressed. The second part of Leclerc’s stint takes place after the rain fell and with them significantly lower temperaturesso much so as to lead to the formation of graining. It’s not news particularly alarming for the fans of the red: the weather forecast speaks of sun and heat for the rest of the weekend. After the first free practice session, we had hypothesized that the SF23 would behave inconsistently between pitch and roll and indeed Leclerc the anti-roll bar has been changed during the second free practice session. The impression from the data is that the Monegasque you are looking for driveability and the possibility of attack curbs better to gain an advantage in the slow sections of the track, an aspect that visually appears to have improved but not yet on the clock, we’ll see when he pushes himself seriously.

The engineers therefore have at their disposal the last hours to decide on the almost definitive setups to bring into third free practice and then possibly into qualifying. The track improved by more than a second between the first and second sessions with the tires and will continue until the race. Teams will need to be able to “follow” her through the change. Not only that: after the first two free practice sessions the engineers are concentrating on the data on the use of the Power Unit and braking system to understand how much margin there is to be able to push, a situation confirmed by Frederick Vasseur himself to the cameras of Sky. Some surprises could therefore still come.