The Formula 1 World Championship in Mexico, to celebrate its third last race on the “Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez” circuit, located at over 2,000m above sea level, which makes it one of a kind.

At that altitude the air is very thin and the single-seaters require a very high downforce, second only to that required in Monte Carlo. The low air density, however, reduces drag, allowing high straight-line speeds to be reached: it is no coincidence that the highest speed was reached here on a formula 1 car, namely 372.5 km / h.

The aerodynamic load is therefore anomalous, the drivers, despite the configuration adopted, feel little load, causing and there is an excessive slip of the car.

Mexican GP: simulation of the thermal variations on the tires Photo by: MegaRide

Thanks to their models, MegaRide engineers analyzed the temperatures reached in a lap on the track named after the Rodriguez brothers. As evident from the graph, there is no stress concentrated in one of the four tires, although on average those on the left are slightly more stressed.

Sector number two, between Turn 4 and Turn 11, is more severe on the tires, as it is also the most driven and densest section of medium speed corners. The first is an engine sector, with two long straights, especially that of the finish line, while the third sector is characterized by the stadium area which is a very slow section created in an old baseball stadium.

In the wake of the analyzes carried out before the recent Suzuka and Austin events, the MegaRide technicians also proposed for the Mexican track their study of the thermal energies generated in a lap, underlining the various thermal components, each of which is reported in percentage of the total.

Compared to Suzuka, the Mexican circuit is definitely more characterized by a pushed longitudinal dynamics, with a longitudinal friction power which represents the highest energy rate, compared to a lateral friction power below 40%.

The longitudinal loads to which the tires are subjected, i.e. those related to acceleration and braking, are therefore predominant compared to the lateral loads, contrary to what was seen in Austin and especially at Suzuka. A figure that should lead the technicians to focus mainly on this aspect in view of the car setup.

Mexican GP: the Megaride simulation highlights that the high-altitude track is stop and go Photo by: MegaRide

For the occasion, Pirelli chose the medium set of the entire range, bringing the C2, C3 and C4 compounds to Mexico. The asphalt should not be very abrasive and should not allow a high level of grip: however, the main focus will be on excessive sliding which can trigger marked graining phenomena.

In addition, due to the altitude, the engine and brakes will be under strain, due to the less dense air that impairs proper cooling. Another determining factor could be the weather, which is quite uncertain in Mexico City at this time of year.