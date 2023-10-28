F1 Mexico, the PL3 ranking

Max Verstappen he also leads the PL3 of Mexico and also starts Saturday in the best way. After taking first place in both Friday sessions, the Dutchman preceded Alex in the final free practice sessions Albon. The news is that he did it by just 70 thousandths: thanks above all to the Anglo-Thai, author of an amazing lap, and perhaps to some traffic problems the three-time world champion had.

In third place Sergio Perez (+0.139), then Russell, Piastri, Bottas, Tsunoda, Norris, Ricciardo and Hamilton. Ferrari chapter: the Reds never seemed to be at the level of the Red Bull, and perhaps gave more comforting results in terms of race pace, where at least they showed no particular signs of degradation, achieving interesting times even at the end of the stint. On the flying lap neither Charles Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz (14th and 15th) can be judged, as their last time attacks was blocked by traffic, respectively by Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll, who also hindered the Spaniard with a impedingcausing it to spin in the snake just when the track was improving a lot.

You can relive the emotions of the PL3 in Mexico City with our live coverage.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track this evening, with qualifying scheduled for 11pm. Drivers and teams will therefore have very little time to make the final changes in view of qualifying and the race because the Parc Fermé regime will then arrive. The fight for pole position will certainly be important on this circuit, but those who start from first position are often overtaken on the very long straight leading to Turn 1. We’ll see how the first meters develop in the Grand Prix which will start on Sunday at 9pm.