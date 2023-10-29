F1 Mexico, Norris’ disappointment after qualifying

If the positive surprises of the Mexican qualifying were Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo, there is very little discussion about the negative one: Lando’s 18th place on the grid Norris it was a bit of a shock.

The Brit paid for a series of episodes that compromised his Saturday: a technical problem in the first attempt on the medium tire forced him to immediately throw himself onto the soft, also considering the great evolution of the track; then an error in the stadium which ultimately proved fatal, because in the last attempt Norris was caught by the yellow flag caused by Fernando Alonso. Result: penultimate row and compromised race for the top positions. At #4, barring any lucky episodes this evening, all that remains is to hope for some points placing, probably from fifth place down: the pace of the MCL60, the talent and above all the determination of the driver are there to think of a good comeback.

Norris’s words

“The result is obviously not what we wanted. Due to a problem with the car in the first attempt of Q1, we were unable to do the lap we needed. I made a mistake on the second attempt and didn’t have the chance to complete the third lap due to the yellow flag, but sometimes that’s how it is. It’s frustrating because the car was good and the speed was there. I’ll make up for it in the race“.

Piastri’s words

Oscar is also optimistic in terms of recovery Plates, who confirms that he is always there to compete with the best. Maybe he won’t start in the very first rows as has already happened to him, but it must be said that the American and Asian ones are tracks that he still has to learn to know: “I will start from seventh place on the grid. The pace seemed good from the start, we had a decent Q1 and Q2, but in Q3 we struggled with grip for some reason. We’ll see what we can do in the race. We are still in contention for important points and this circuit always offers opportunities“.