



7.50pm – Red Bull finally on track with new soft tyre.

7.50pm – Leclerc doesn’t improve, Sainz returns to the pits.

7.48pm – Ferrari drivers are relaunching with used soft tyres.

7.47pm – “The rear grip is terrible“. Oscar Piastri not particularly happy with his MCL60.

7.46pm – After 16 minutes there is still no sign of action from Red Bull, which even at the beginning of the session seemed very calm, with the drivers out of the cockpits.

7.44pm – McLaren doesn’t particularly impress in the qualifying simulation: Norris and Piastri in P5 and P6 at +0.862 and +1.396 respectively.

7.43pm – Gasly spun at the entrance to the stadium, no consequences for his Alpine.

7.42pm – Russell clearly raises the bar, lapping in 1:18.644, half a second better than Hamilton (+0.570). Leclerc at +0.639, Sainz at +0.805.

7.40pm – Mercedes’ qualifying simulation begins.

7.38pm – The Ferrari drivers’ qualifying simulation ends.

7.37pm – Leclerc immediately overtakes him, 1:19.283. The thousandths of difference are 166.

7.36pm – Sainz takes the lead in 1:19.449.

7.35pm – The first reference is to Bottas, who turns in 1:20.740.

7.34pm – Tire running-in work for the Aston Martin drivers, who return immediately to the pits. The Ferrari drivers on red tires enter the track.

7.33pm – The first to take to the track are Bottas, Stroll and Alonso. The first two on hard tyre, the Spaniard on medium.

7.32pm – First two minutes of absolute silence on the track. All the drivers are still in the pits.

Green light at the end of the pit laneMexico’s PL3 has begun.

7.25pm – Rain risk at 0%. It will therefore be an ideal session to fine-tune the cars in view of qualifying and the race.

7.21pm – Everything is ready in the Williams garage too: the Grove team wants to continue to amaze with Alex Albon.

19.10 – The air temperature is 20 degrees, the asphalt is 39: 20 minutes left until the start of the third free practice session.

7.00pm – Let’s start our live broadcast with yesterday’s results. These are the times of PL1, these are the times of a second session also affected by rain.

F1 Mexico, third free practice begins

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the third and final free practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Yesterday the feedback from the track was interesting, both from a technical point of view and from a performance analysis point of view. Max Verstappen ended both Friday’s free practice sessions in the lead, with a Red Bull that immediately appeared fast and competitive even if forced to face the difficulties given by the altitude of the circuit, like all the teams.

In terms of pace, the three-time world champion once again showed that he is very competitive, with no particular signs of degradation, but pay attention to Lando Norris’s McLaren, which showed an absolute level of pace. And, furthermore, yesterday in PL1 we saw a super Alex Albon both on the flying lap and on the pace, while Ferrari was very constant, especially with Charles Leclerc, not far from Verstappen.