There are only four events left until the end of the world championship and many teams have waited until the last part of the championship to give their rookies the opportunity to get on track, thus respecting the rule which requires each team to field a rookie in at least two training sessions. FP1 during the year.

A rule that undoubtedly guarantees the young rookies some time on the track, but on the other hand also represents a headache for the teams, who certainly don’t want to take away the opportunity for their official drivers to lap and prepare as best as possible for the weekend. Furthermore, added to this is the fact that, between commitments in F2, sprints and races overseas, there are few events suitable for a rookie to make his debut.

Taking the second part of the season, in fact, Singapore and Suzuka are generally events in which it is essential for the drivers to find the best possible feeling, in Italy there was alternative allocation regarding the tyres, while Qatar and the United States were out of the question for the sprint, as will Brazil. Considering that Las Vegas will be a new track for everyone where it will be essential to quickly find references, there are only a few events left to field the young rookies: Holland, as Ferrari did with Robert Shwartzman, Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Oliver Bearman during seat fitting with Haas

Precisely for this reason, many teams have decided to have their rookies take to the track in FP1, among other things when the asphalt is still very dirty, which will make it difficult to immediately find a good feeling with cars which, among other things, in complex they will also be discharged due to the rarefaction of the air. During the first free practice session, 5 rookies will take to the track: in addition to Oliver Bearman with Haas, Frederic Vesti with Mercedes and Jack Doohan with Alpine already announced previously, two other teams have confirmed their line-up for the weekend.

These three teams have been joined by Alfa Romeo, which will have Theo Pourchaire take to the track in Valtteri Bottas’ car, and AlphaTauri, with Isack Hadjar who will drive Yuki Tsunoda’s single-seater. Initially the plan of the Faenza team was to have Liam Lawson ride, but given that the New Zealander has already completed more than two Grands Prix replacing Daniel Ricciardo, he now no longer falls into the rookie category.

For the French driver, currently involved in Formula 2, it will be the first time at the wheel of a top series car: “I’m thrilled at the idea of ​​driving during FP1, but at the same time I’m a bit tense, given that I haven’t Never driven a Formula 1 car. Doing it for the first time in an official practice session for a Grand Prix is ​​no mean feat. The team hasn’t set any goals for me, so I don’t feel particularly under pressure and I think I’m best prepared.”

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Isack Hadjar currently races in F2

“After Daniel’s injury and Liam’s involvement, I worked a lot more in the simulator to help the owners prepare, so I really understood how all the controls in the cockpit worked. I spent some time in Faenza getting to know the team and the engineer who will work with me in FP1 was with me in the simulator, so we already know each other. The altitude of Mexico means this is an unusual track, with less load than usual, but I can’t wait to get in the car and do my best for the team. Ever since I started karting as a child, I have always dreamed of being in Formula 1 and I want to thank Scuderia AlphaTauri and Red Bull for giving me this great opportunity,” explained the Frenchman from AlphaTauri.