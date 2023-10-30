Race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in Mexico won by Max Verstappen, before Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman from Red Bull dominated the race, taking first position immediately after the start, to the detriment of the two Ferraris that started on the front row. This was also his fifth win at theHermanos Rodriguez Autodrome and especially his 16th victory of the season. The world champion set a new record for victories in a championship, reaching his fifty-first victory in his career, many like those of Alain Prost. This result places him in fourth place in the overall ranking, with solo Sebastian Vettel (53), Michael Schumacher (91) e Lewis Hamilton (103) in front of him.

Max Verstappen got one dominant victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix, taking the lead early in the race and finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen started third but made an exceptional start, to the detriment of Charles Leclerc who started on pole and taking the lead at the first bend.

However, in the same corner, Leclerc collided with Sergio Perezwho had made a fast start, knocking out the Mexican driver in his home race

Leclerc, who emerged unscathed from contact with the Red Bull, was in second place ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz when Kevin Magnussen hit the barriers at Turn 8 mid-race. The Danish driver emerged from the car unharmed, but the damage to his car and the barriers made it necessary to use the red flags.

In the next restart, Verstappen retained the lead, while Hamilton, who was on medium compound tyres, overtook Leclerc for second place a few laps later. The Briton maintained his position, with Leclerc taking the final step of the podium ahead of Sainz. As for the others’ race in Mexico Lando Norris has made a notable difference comeback starting from 17th position, taking fifth place after passing George Russell.

Daniel Ricciardo finished seventh, while the other McLaren driver, Oscar Piastri, he finished eighth after a collision with Yuki Tsunoda.

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT 71 2:02:30.814 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 +13.875s 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 71 +23.124s 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 71 +27.154s 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 71 +33.266s 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 71 +41.020s 7 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 71 +41.570s 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 71 +43.104s 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 71 +48.573s 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 71 +62.879s 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 71 +66.208s 12 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 71 +78.982s 13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 71 +80.309s 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 71 +81.676s 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 71 +85.597s 16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 70 DNF 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 66 DNF NC 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 47 DNF NC 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 31 DNF NC 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda RBPT 1 DNF Final standings, order of arrival of the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

