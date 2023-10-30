Race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in Mexico won by Max Verstappen, before Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman from Red Bull dominated the race, taking first position immediately after the start, to the detriment of the two Ferraris that started on the front row. This was also his fifth win at theHermanos Rodriguez Autodrome and especially his 16th victory of the season. The world champion set a new record for victories in a championship, reaching his fifty-first victory in his career, many like those of Alain Prost. This result places him in fourth place in the overall ranking, with solo Sebastian Vettel (53), Michael Schumacher (91) e Lewis Hamilton (103) in front of him.
F1 race Mexico 2023, results
Max Verstappen got one dominant victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix, taking the lead early in the race and finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen started third but made an exceptional start, to the detriment of Charles Leclerc who started on pole and taking the lead at the first bend.
However, in the same corner, Leclerc collided with Sergio Perezwho had made a fast start, knocking out the Mexican driver in his home race
Leclerc, who emerged unscathed from contact with the Red Bull, was in second place ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz when Kevin Magnussen hit the barriers at Turn 8 mid-race. The Danish driver emerged from the car unharmed, but the damage to his car and the barriers made it necessary to use the red flags.
In the next restart, Verstappen retained the lead, while Hamilton, who was on medium compound tyres, overtook Leclerc for second place a few laps later. The Briton maintained his position, with Leclerc taking the final step of the podium ahead of Sainz. As for the others’ race in Mexico Lando Norris has made a notable difference comeback starting from 17th position, taking fifth place after passing George Russell.
Daniel Ricciardo finished seventh, while the other McLaren driver, Oscar Piastri, he finished eighth after a collision with Yuki Tsunoda.
F1 podium MEXICO 2023 race
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
F1 GP MEXICO 2023 race results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RBPT
|71
|2:02:30.814
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|71
|+13.875s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|71
|+23.124s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|71
|+27.154s
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|71
|+33.266s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|71
|+41.020s
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT
|71
|+41.570s
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|71
|+43.104s
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|71
|+48.573s
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|71
|+62.879s
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|71
|+66.208s
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT
|71
|+78.982s
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|71
|+80.309s
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|71
|+81.676s
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|71
|+85.597s
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|70
|DNF
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|66
|DNF
|NC
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|47
|DNF
|NC
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|31
|DNF
|NC
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Honda RBPT
|1
|DNF
