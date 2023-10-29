Charles Leclerc took pole position in Mexican Grand Prix in front of his teammate Carlos Sainz. TO Mexico Citythe Ferrari dominates the starting grid occupying the front row, while Max Verstappen of Red Bull is in third position. Daniel Ricciardo he finished fourth with an excellent performance at the wheel ofAlphaTaurisurpassing both Sergio Perez (Red Bull) that Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Scrolling through the starting grid of the Mexican GP we find ourselves in seventh position Oscar Piastri with the McLarenfollowed by George Russell with the Mercedes and the two Alfa Romeos Valtteri Bottas And Zhou Guanyu.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.166 2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:17.233 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT 1:17.263 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 1:17.382 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda RBPT 1:17.423 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.454 7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1:17.623 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:17.674 9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18.032 10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18.050 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:18.521 12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:18.524 13 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:18.738 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:19.147 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT DNF 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:19.080 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:19.163 18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:19.227 19 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:21.554 NC 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes DNF The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2023 Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Mexican Formula 1 GP he obtained a surprising pole position, with Carlos Sainz in second position, giving Ferrari a stunning front row as the reigning world champion Max Verstappen he only managed to get third place.

Verstappen was the dominator of the field during all training sessions, placing first in all three sessions, while Leclerc was outside the top 10 in FP3, looking as if Ferrari were fourth fastest at best. But Ferrari surprised in Q3with Leclerc setting an incredible time 1’17″166as soon as 0.067s ahead of Sainz in the opening laps, with Verstappen a tenth back in third place.

The three returned to the pits to mount new soft tiresbut uncharacteristically, neither Ferrari managed to improve on theirs second attempts. Verstappen went faster, but it wasn’t enough to get pole, meaning Leclerc took his second consecutive pole, after that of Austin.

right behind them it was Daniel Ricciardo, who achieved his best performance in recent years with fourth place. The Australian was fast throughout the weekend with theAlphaTauri and made the most of a tow from his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in the first two stages of qualifying.

Finally the home rider Sergio Perez he improved on his second attempt to take fifth place, a quarter of a second behind, with Lewis Hamilton who was the best Mercedes driver in sixth place.

F1 2023 MEXICO GP TIMETABLE SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 29 October 2023 (RACE)

9.00pm: Race (live Sky Sport F1/ Now and TV8)

