Charles Leclerc took pole position in Mexican Grand Prix in front of his teammate Carlos Sainz. TO Mexico Citythe Ferrari dominates the starting grid occupying the front row, while Max Verstappen of Red Bull is in third position. Daniel Ricciardo he finished fourth with an excellent performance at the wheel ofAlphaTaurisurpassing both Sergio Perez (Red Bull) that Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Scrolling through the starting grid of the Mexican GP we find ourselves in seventh position Oscar Piastri with the McLarenfollowed by George Russell with the Mercedes and the two Alfa Romeos Valtteri Bottas And Zhou Guanyu.
Qualifying results F1 Mexico 2023 pole position STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:17.166
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:17.233
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RBPT
|1:17.263
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT
|1:17.382
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Honda RBPT
|1:17.423
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:17.454
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:17.623
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:17.674
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1:18.032
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1:18.050
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:18.521
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1:18.524
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:18.738
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1:19.147
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT
|DNF
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:19.080
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:19.163
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:19.227
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:21.554
|NC
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|DNF
Mexico Formula 1 pole position qualifying
Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Mexican Formula 1 GP he obtained a surprising pole position, with Carlos Sainz in second position, giving Ferrari a stunning front row as the reigning world champion Max Verstappen he only managed to get third place.
Verstappen was the dominator of the field during all training sessions, placing first in all three sessions, while Leclerc was outside the top 10 in FP3, looking as if Ferrari were fourth fastest at best. But Ferrari surprised in Q3with Leclerc setting an incredible time 1’17″166as soon as 0.067s ahead of Sainz in the opening laps, with Verstappen a tenth back in third place.
The three returned to the pits to mount new soft tiresbut uncharacteristically, neither Ferrari managed to improve on theirs second attempts. Verstappen went faster, but it wasn’t enough to get pole, meaning Leclerc took his second consecutive pole, after that of Austin.
right behind them it was Daniel Ricciardo, who achieved his best performance in recent years with fourth place. The Australian was fast throughout the weekend with theAlphaTauri and made the most of a tow from his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in the first two stages of qualifying.
Finally the home rider Sergio Perez he improved on his second attempt to take fifth place, a quarter of a second behind, with Lewis Hamilton who was the best Mercedes driver in sixth place.
F1 2023 MEXICO GP TIMETABLE SKY, NOW and TV8
Sunday 29 October 2023 (RACE)
9.00pm: Race (live Sky Sport F1/ Now and TV8)
