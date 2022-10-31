F1 | Mexico City Grand Prix 2022, the report cards of the promoters: Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas, Papà Checo

1. Max Verstappen. What else to say? Fourteen victories in a year, never anyone like him in history and there are still two races to go. Had Schumacher played fewer GPs? Yes, but Max – finishing first in Interlagos and Abu Dhabi – would also surpass him in terms of wins / races. In short, very good very good. Always in control, the Android destroys Hamilton’s latest illusions and most likely postpones his rival’s return to victory in 2023. 2022 was the year of Max’s true consecration, just as 1995 was the year of the mature Schumi. Best wishes. To others, of course.

2. Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas. Failed in Austin, promoted to Mexico. Mysteries and magic at 2000 meters above sea level, deriving from two opposite characters such as zenith and nadir, but equally sincere. They are unable to mask the difficulties, but if they find the right day they are still capable of some numbers. Daniel guesses the best strategy and in the emotion of the moment send Tsunoda to the San Ysidro toll booth, after he took them from Norris as well as Mario Kart, Valtteri uses an improved Alfa to make the phenomenon in qualifying. Then there is always Bottas, eh, one who starts slowly and does not even risk the maneuver on the motorway. But he scores points.

3. Dad Checo. Sing, dance, it looks like Rocco Commisso who came out of Cocoricò. The son, very serious. He might as well win but, poor star, he’s a Barrichello with more hair.

F1 | Mexico City Grand Prix 2022, the report cards of the rejected: budget capdisarm Ferrari, Nando’s bad luck

3. Nando’s bad luck. Stop. But will you let me be? Twenty Grands Prix, five retirements, four of which were due to the engine. Penalties, Safety Car, fake strategies, accidents in the race (Schumacher in Imola, Hamilton in Spa, Stroll in Austin), problems in qualifying, this year we did not miss even the withdrawal from a Sprint without even starting. For performance, in my opinion, he is the second best driver of the year (the first is Latifi, you will have understood). He should have at least double the points, yet he is always there, there in the middle.

2. Disarming Ferrari. They frame Perez’s dad more than Leclerc and Sainz, and that’s saying something. Never in a fight, neither in qualifying nor in the race. Anonymity on four wheels, a jump back of 12 months. There are no overriding reasons, as Binotto said, and this would not be great news already: the majority of fans would prefer to know that there is a main reason why the F1-75 did not go. As Federico Albano writes, the result is “the sum of a so-called “patchy” set-up, a weakened engine and a car that has become more difficult due to its high stiffness“. What is most worrying is that both Sainz and Leclerc have admitted that more could not be done. If they yielded even only 80% they ended up doubled.

1. Budget cap. Why still have it? Did it ever make sense? It limits – or should limit – the older ones, who in any case continue to stay ahead. The expenses of the little ones do not change – or should not change, but they continue to stay behind. It is easily circumvented: just think of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, born to transfer the skills of its sister in other sectors such as hypercars and sailboats, and which has within it excellence in the field of aerodynamics, mechanical design, modeling, structural analysis and simulation. . Or do we want to believe that there are no relationships between the various branches of a company? This is a trivial operation, I would have fined them double just for hiring unsuitable accountants. Regardless, then, whether it is an easy or difficult operation, the FIA ​​has basically given a caress to Red Bull, which will pay seven million dollars and will discount a 10% reduction in resources usable for aerodynamic analyzes in 2023, both at level of wind tunnel studies and computerized CFD simulations. In the meantime, however, Red Bull has won three titles in two years and the FIA ​​has lost all sorts of credibility. Not that she gives a damnotherwise those seven million dollars would take them out of the budget cap 2023, she didn’t pocket them.

What are yours? And above all, why?