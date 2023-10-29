World champion Max Verstappen wins the Mexican GP and updates his incredible statistics. There are 51 career successes (matched by Alain Prost), 16 in this triumphant season. The Dutchman from Red Bull precedes the Englishman from Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and the two Ferraris with the Monegasque Charles Leclerc completing the podium and the Spaniard Carlos Sainz fourth. Fifth place for the McLaren of Englishman Lando Norris who leaves behind his compatriot from Mercedes George Russell and the Australian from Alpha Tauri Daniel Ricciardo. Completing the top ten are the Australian from McLaren Oscar Piastri, the Englishman from Williams Alexander Albon and the Frenchman from Alpine Esteban Ocon.