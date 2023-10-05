Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérezthe talented Mexican driver who competes for Red Bull in it Formula 1 World Cupis currently in second position in the championship, about to see how his teammate, the Dutch Max Verstappenmathematically secures the world title.

At the Lusail circuit, home of the Qatar Grand PrixCheco Pérez acknowledged that being runner-up in the world is “the most” he can aspire to this season.

With a gap of 177 points Behind Max Verstappen, who leads the championship with 400 points, Checo Pérez also has a 33-point lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who occupies third position in the standings.

Checo Pérez, who has 34 podiums in Formula 1, said: “Being second in the World Championship is the most I can aspire to now. We all want to finish in the best possible position; and, furthermore, for me it is very important to finish the season on the rise, because this way I will start the next season in a better way”, quotes the EFE agency.

Checo Pérez will no longer fight for first position | Photo: EFE

The Mexican driver also reflected on his performance in recent races in Asia, in Singapore and Japan, where he did not have the desired performance.

“I hope for an interesting weekend here, because the Asian trip, in Singapore and Japan, was not good“he admitted.

However, Czech Perez showed confidence in the lessons learned from those races and the improvements made in tuning his car for the Qatar Grand Prix.

As for the next race in Qatar, Checo Pérez anticipates challenges due to the extreme heat and the tight schedule, which involves going directly from the first free practice to qualifying.

“On a weekend like this, where, apart from the enormous heat, you go directly from the first free practice to qualifying, I think there will be chaos. So we will have to be attentive to extract the maximum possible performance from the car,” he pointed.

The Mexican hopes to score points this weekend | Photo: EFE

Additionally, Checo Pérez spoke about Red Bull’s achievement in securing the constructors’ title in Japan two weeks ago.

He highlighted that, although this victory was different from last year due to Ferrari’s competitiveness, the result is still “the same” and that it is an incredible achievement for the team.

Checo Pérez has contributed to Red Bull’s success this season with two victories in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijanproving his worth as a driver in the demanding world of Formula 1.