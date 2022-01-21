January 21 is a winter date, which therefore has little to do with Formula 1 races. But just 47 years ago in Japan a driver was born who in his own way made history, certainly not positively, of Formula 1. This is Yuji Ide, the only driver in F1 history to whom the Super license has been revoked. Let’s retrace his story in the Circus.

The landing in Formula 1

The Japanese Yuji Ide starts racing in karts at the age of 15, and continues his career at home, between F3, GT and Formula Dream. In 2002 – at the age of 27 – a brief spell in France, with a seventh place in the French F3. He returns home and in 2005 is vice-champion of Formula Nippon. Unexpectedly, the doors of F1 open to him – at the age of 31 – thanks to Aguri Suzuki, who creates an entirely Japanese team and is looking for a driver to work alongside Takuma Sato.

The debut race

The impact with Formula 1 was very hard for Ide, who already from the first free practice sessions of his first weekend in Bahrain occupied – by gap – the last position in the standings. In Manama he remedies 2 ″ 8 from his box mate Sato in qualifying and leaves the race after 35 laps due to engine problems.

GP Bahrain 2006 (Sakhir) Car Super Aguri Honda Qualifications 21st out of 22 (eliminated in Q1) Competition Delay (35 rpm, engine problems)

The results achieved

Ide’s four F1 appearances were a real ordeal. At the third race, in Australia, he was at the center of a controversy for slowing down Barrichello during qualifying, so much so that he forced the Honda rider to start 16th. The many spins of the Melbourne weekend prompted Aguri Suzuki to reflect deeply on the future of his compatriot. The next appointment at Imola was the last for Ide: at the start it caused the collision that cost the Midland of Albers a dangerous roll-over on the first lap. Suzuki admitted: “He didn’t do enough testing because he didn’t understand how to use the machine“. The FIA ​​’advised’ the team to replace Ide, and from the Nurburgring on the Super Aguri there was Franck Montagny. The Federation subsequently decided to revoke the super license to be sure not to see him on the track again.

2006 Qualifications Competition Bahrain GP 21 ° Delay GP Malaysia 22 ° Delay GP Australia 22 ° 13 ° San Marino GP 22 ° Delay

Confrontation with teammates

2006 Juji Ide Takuma Sato Franck Montagny Sakon Yamamoto Competitions 4 18 7 7 Final position – – – – Best result in the race 13 ° 10 ° 16 ° 16 ° Victories Pole Points Withdrawals 3 8 4 4 Average position in qualifying 21.75 19.67 20.29 20.86 Average position in the race 13.00 14.70 16.67 16.33

The rest of the career

Rejected from Formula 1, Ide returned to Japan, dividing himself between Formula Nippon and Super GT, without ever being able to enter the final top 10 of these championships.