Mercedes' 2023 season was not full of satisfactions, thanks to a car that proved to be below expectations since the first tests in Bahrain. This then led to the abandonment of the zero pod philosophy, initially confirmed for the development of the W14, thus approaching solutions already seen on the single-seaters of other teams, including Red Bull.

However, during the world championship the trend was rather fluctuating, with outstanding results contrasted with bitter disappointments which put second place in the constructors' world championship at risk, which was then confirmed only at the last race.

Although it may seem almost paradoxical, Toto Wolff explained how, despite the disqualification due to excessive wear of the pad under the bottom which deprived Lewis Hamilton of the second place obtained on the track, the United States Grand Prix in Austin represents the best event of the season for Mercedes.

Photo by: Mark Sutton Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

According to the Team Principal, beyond the disqualification, which also occurred due to the short time available to optimize the ground clearance in the only free practice session, with a fate similar to that of Charles Leclerc, the engineers found the answers they were looking for in terms of developments. For that weekend, in fact, the Stella team had brought a new fund, which the seven-time world champion had promoted from two different points of view: firstly for the improvements brought by the package itself, secondly for the fact that those innovations had guaranteed him greater confidence behind the wheel. See also I remember | The racing world mourns Alberto Antonini “We introduced an upgrade package that worked, the car performed well and we were chasing the leader. You might say 'well, you were disqualified for a car that was too low', but the genuine performance was there and it is It was a fun weekend,” Wolff explained in a review video of the season published by the teambefore adding how the team was also encouraged by the correlation seen between the data on the track and the factory data obtained during the development phase.

“I've always said that I would prefer to have a fast car that just lacked the right set-up. Obviously we need to finish and bring home the result, but this [quello di Austin] it was the best weekend ever, given that the correlation between the wind tunnel and the track was good.”

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, arrives at Parco delle Ferme

On the contrary, the race in Brazil, which came as the final round of the American triple header, was among the most complex of the year. What in 2022 was the scene of the only victory of the season, in 2023 confirmed all the design limits of a car that is still too complex to understand in specific circumstances, given its behavior which is unpredictable and difficult to read even for the engineers. That weekend, the W14 suffered from excessive tire wear: a factor that took Lewis Hamilton to the edge of the points zone in Sunday's Grand Prix, while George Russell was forced to park his car in the pits due to overheating. of the Power Unit.

“Brazil was difficult because it was a very good race for us in 2022. Last year we dominated the whole weekend, the sprint race and the main race, while in 2023 it was the opposite. So it was a bad moment,” added Wolff, in what was Mercedes' first winless season since 2011.

Despite the negative performance that weekend, Mercedes then managed to take home second place in the constructors' championship in the last round of the season, beating Ferrari by just three points. A result which, on the surface, could be of little significance, given that the German team's objective is to win the world championship. However, according to the Team Principal, fighting for second place gave the team an extra boost on several fronts.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

“I never paid much attention to second or third place, because obviously we want to win. But finishing in second place was emotionally and morally important for the team. It was a good moment. From a mental point of view, if I If you had asked at the start of the season, I would have said that it wasn't very relevant to finish in second or third place. The sporting advantage is to have more time in the wind tunnel for next year.”

“But then there is a financial component for all our staff in terms of bonuses. I have to look after everyone together with my senior management. So it is a very important component, although perhaps from a sporting point of view it is not so relevant Finishing second was a good feeling, I didn't expect it. You could see the team happy and that was the important thing”, added the Team Principal.