Mercedes does not give up the use of the new wing brought to Austin with the latest update package of the season, but to make the solution legal, the Brackley technicians were forced to redesign the supports that support the last flap.

The technical commissioners of the FIA ​​had considered illegal the solution presented to the United States GP, believing that the five elements that linked the two upper elements of the wing were nothing other than flow deviators that had the task of generating vortices to direct the air outside the front wheel to improve the out wash effect.

Yesterday morning, at the opening of the Mexico City pitlane, the Mercedes mechanics dismantled the five flow deviators and the last flap, suggesting that the revised and corrected parts would arrive from Brackley with an urgent shipment.

In the image of Giorgio Piola we can show you how the front wing has been modified: of the five elements there are only two left: the photo shows us in the darker carbon parts where the flow deflectors were mounted which gave way to two simple supports. At this point, the revised and correct implementation should be perfectly legal and there will be no more obstacles to seeing them on the track during tomorrow’s free practice.