F1 | Mercedes will start the car next season

Stable boss Toto Wolff followed the first start with a video connection.

Only less than two weeks have passed since the last F1 races of 2021 were run. The victory was taken by Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Lewis Hamilton in front of the nose.

However, Mercedes is already gaining momentum: it is the first team to present its car next season. On Thursday, F1 posted a video on Twitter that launched the W13 for the first time.

The video shows the factory staff. Stable boss Toto Wolff is included in the video connection.

The sound in the video is heard, but very much more about the car is not revealed. The racing equipment between the stables is fierce, so the details will not be presented at such an early stage.

The first test before the next season is scheduled to take place in Barcelona, ​​Spain in February. Stables are likely to showcase their cars in the weeks leading up to it.