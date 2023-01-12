An image: black background, two letters and two numbers in green. F1 W14. Above, in white, a date. So Mercedes has chosen to announce the presentation date of the single-seater with which it will take part in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.
No preview videos, no emotional images. Just a covered car in the background and nothing more. Less is more, the expression that derives from …Continue reading
#Mercedes #present #W14 #February #15th
Dian replies to Deportivo Cali in networks and asks him to catch up
Deportivo Cali It is experiencing one of the worst moments in its history, both in football, with two very poor...
Leave a Reply