Lewis Hamilton heads into this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with one last chance to maintain his record of at least one win in every season he has competed since 2007.

Hamilton’s record of 15 consecutive seasons with a win is currently tied with Michael Schumacher’s, set between 1992 and 2006, although Schumacher failed to win in 1991, when he made his midseason debut.

Mercedes scored their first win of the year in Brazil last weekend, when George Russell preceded in a sensational one-two, marking the Brackley outfit’s return to the top after a start that had seen them struggle against Red Bull and Ferrari.

But team principal Wolff said there was no plan to prioritize Hamilton in the final race just to keep his win record alive, stressing the seven-times world champion had previously ignored its importance.

“I think Lewis doesn’t need any priorities, and that’s not what he would ever want,” said Wolff. “I think he has already said that this record of winning a race in every single season is not a priority for him.

“It’s more important to get the car back to its level, and race for more wins next year and hopefully fight for the championship.”

Previously, Hamilton said maintaining the record was of “zero importance” to him, while the main focus was on making Mercedes competitive and learning lessons for 2023.

“I’m not focused on the record but obviously I’m trying to win this year,” he said in September. “But the record isn’t important to me, because I’m not interested in records in general.”

Lewis Hamilton congratulates teammate George Russell on his maiden F1 win. Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton recovered after an initial contact in Brazil with Max Verstappen, who was later penalized for the incident, to finish the race in second place.

The Briton was free to race with Russell at the restart of the last Safety Car, but was never able to get close enough to challenge for the win, having to settle for crossing the line in second position.

After the Interlagos race, Hamilton said winning a race was a “big, big sign” for Mercedes ahead of next year, having worked hard to fix the W13’s major problem.

“It was difficult, because we kept trying and trying and trying, and every time something new came along, we still had the same problems as before,” said Hamilton.

“So this is really, really huge. We know where our guiding star is, we know where we have to put all our effort this winter. I’m very proud of the team for the incredible work they’ve done. Without them we wouldn’t be here today.” .