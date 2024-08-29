After the difficulties encountered in last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Mercedes has not hidden new doubts about the new tyre that debuted before the summer break in Spa.

The German manufacturer had introduced the new updated floor for the Belgian GP, ​​but it was removed from the car after the disappointing results of free practice on Friday. However, the team was convinced of the potential of the new floor and, after carrying out comparative tests in free practice at the Dutch GP, chose to use the new unit throughout the Zandvoort weekend.

However, disappointing performances during the race, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing well behind winner Lando Norris, have once again raised questions as to whether there may be problems with the latest design.

Indeed, while the team’s on-track data and analysis show that the new floor does indeed produce more downforce than the previous specification, technical director James Allison has suggested that it may have brought with it some negative balance characteristics, costing more lap time than it gains.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Speaking in Mercedes’ regular post-race debriefing video, Allison said the team was working hard to understand the role the new floor had played in the recent issues.

Asked how the new fund is performing, Allison said, “The simple answer is we don’t know at all. You can do some simple measurements and say the load that it was supposed to provide appears to be there. So at some level you can assume it’s performed as intended.”

“But a lot of the pace of this year’s cars, in particular, is down to their handling. So it’s not just a question of ‘does your aero package give you downforce’, but does it give you a balanced car in the corners? Does it provide the right balance that you need from high speeds to low speeds?”

“We know that this weekend [in Olanda] we didn’t have a well-balanced car. That’s where most of our pace went and the problems arose. Whether it’s the new floor, the new aero package or not, we have to keep an open mind and we’ll have to figure it out in the next races.”

“At the moment we know that the load has been increased, but we are not sure that it has guaranteed a good balance. This is an aspect that we will have to investigate further during the year.”

James Allison, Technical Director of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, during the Team Principals press conference. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Russell and Hamilton’s disappointing qualifying performances were impacted by a poor balance at Zandvoort, resulting in overheating tyres, especially at the rear.

“For some reason, we managed to produce a car that was on too thin of a knife,” Allison added.

“It was too quick to snap at the rear, to lose grip when the drivers were trying to push. And qualifying is the time when they need to have total confidence in the car, you can do a really good lap when you have a car that he’s confident in and it’s like it’s on rails.”

“Just a little slip on the rear end from a gust of wind or whatever and the rear tires overheat. The surface temperature of the tire increases dramatically, even with just a little slip.”

“As soon as the surface temperature rises, you can’t recover. At Zandvoort the corners are very fast and tight and there are no long straights on which to cool the tyres. So all it takes is a small slip and the lap is over.”