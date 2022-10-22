The Mercedes front wing is a never-ending story. The Stella technicians claim that they have not violated Article 3.9.8.b of the Formula 1 Technical Regulations, because the standard states that up to eight supports can be mounted on each side of the car to connect two profiles of the front wing. The rule defines the measurements of the supports: they must not exceed 40 mm when connecting the two elements, they must not be thicker than 6 mm and must not exceed 70 mm.

Engineers led by Mike Elliot, Brackley’s technical director, argue that the support bracket measurements are in compliance with the measurements and do not understand why the deliberate solution for Austin was blocked after Thursday’s scrutineering of the US GP.

Comparison between the front wings of the Mercedes W13: in the round the supports contested by the FIA Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The argument, in fact, did not go into the background of the discussion after yesterday’s controversy, because Mercedes does not like the idea of ​​being accused with a solution that does not comply with the rules. Brackley’s technicians, in fact, claim that if the five carbon supports are disassembled, the last flap is not able to be fixed for its regular operation.

The FIA ​​does not discuss the structural aspect, but the commissioners of the International Federation believe that the solution is not to be considered legal because the main function is more aerodynamic than support. The five carbon elements are to be considered as real flow deviators and as such they are to be considered vortex generators.

And as such they do not fall within the spirit of the 2022 technical regulation which aims to preserve a clean trail of the single-seaters, such as to allow the following cars to stay close to those in front, facilitating overtaking and the spectacle. How will it end? We will see it in Mexico where a wing with the same less extreme solutions should appear …