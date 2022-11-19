“I just heard that today is World Toilet Day, so I think it fits the bill for us, which is a day to flush the toilet.” Toto Wolff thus summed up the Mercedes qualifying session, which ended with Hamilton and Russell respectively in fifth and sixth position, more than six tenths behind poleman Verstappen.

Beating Red Bull at Yas Marina was a dream that even in the garage … Continue reading

#Mercedes #braking #day #throw #tomorrow..