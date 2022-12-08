Mercedes ended the first season with ground effect cars in third place in the Constructors’ Championship behind Red Bull Racing and Ferrari. The Brackley team for the first time since the beginning of the hybrid era has collected only one victory in 22 GPs held, after having collected eight team championship titles since 2014.

The Mercedes F1 M13 E Performance deserved the role of the most reliable power unit given that the drivers of the customer teams, Aston Martin and Williams are the only ones in the championship not to be penalized and the Star team used eight units for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, while Red Bull reached ten with the couple Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and Ferrari reached twelve with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes W13: here is the 2022 power unit Photo by: Erik Junius

However, the Brixworth engineers directed by Haywel Thomas seem to have lost the scepter of the most powerful engine of which they have been proud for years. The F1 M13 E Performance did not give the impression of being the most competitive unit of the 2022 season, but in the defense of the staff of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains it must be emphasized that it was not so much the wrong engine, as much as the W13, the single-seater that was managed by Mike Elliott, the technical director who took over from James Allison promoted to CTO of the Star.

According to the engineers, the power unit was certainly better than what appeared to be mounted on the silver arrow: the ground effect machine with its bellies reduced to zero disappointed expectations due to its inability to generate aerodynamic charge, not being able to run in track at the minimum height that had been studied in the wind tunnel due to the harmful effect of porpoising, the jumping that forced the surface to be lifted from the asphalt.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

In addition to this negative aspect, the high drag generated by the W13 was added which prevented Mercedes from seizing top speeds in line with those of the very fast Red Bull. In Brixworth they are, and remain convinced, that the power unit homologated at the beginning of 2022 and frozen until 2025 is capable of rivaling, if not excelling, the Honda unit that won the second world title in a row.

The doubt is legitimate: in the two GPs in which aerodynamic efficiency mattered less for the high altitude tracks, Mexico (2,200 metres) and Brazil (over 700 metres), the Star shined again: it did not arrive on the Aztec plateau the result that was possible due to a mistake in strategy, but at Interlagos that double win blossomed and paid off the staff of High Performance Powertrains after a season full of disappointments.

George Russell celebrates his first F1 victory at the Brazilian GP with the Mercedes W13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In thin air the Mercedes engine proved to suffer a less significant loss of power than the competition, taking a sensational one-two with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Obviously, the excellent hybrid system evolved over time also contributed to the result.

Brixworth has published an interesting image that shows the turbo and the compressor separated by a shaft with the MGU-H in the middle, the engine that generates electricity by exploiting the supercharging system which, like the Ferrari one, runs at just over 100 thousand revs, looking for maximum efficiency and no longer peak performance for a matter of consumption and also better filling at low revs.

Mercedes has evolved the split since 2014 and the architecture over time has been copied by Honda (last year) and by Renault (in 2022), but not by the Cavallino which has remained faithful to a more traditional scheme, but it is interesting show how the same concept has evolved over time with constant refinements involving every single detail. The abandonment of the W13 design philosophy should bring the Brackley team back to fighting with Red Bull in 2023: Nico Rosberg, 2016 F1 world champion with the star, already sees the silver arrows as challengers to Max Verstappen, with the bypass of the red…