In Brackley they are not used to chasing. Since 2014, the beginning of the hybrid era, Mercedes has always dictated the timing of developments, knowing that they have a great advantage.

The power unit for years has represented a fixed point that forced the opponents to chase, while now the superiority of the engine has been clouded by a chassis and aerodynamics that have pushed the Star to third place in the ranking of technical values, behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

Mike Elliott, Brackley’s technical director, is convinced that, with the new package that will be introduced in Barcelona, ​​the W13 can take that leap forward that serves to reopen a season that has so far reserved only bitter morsels.

Comparison between the bottom and the bellies of the Red Bull RB18 and the Mercedes W13: they express two very different concepts Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The zero-belly silver arrow, launched in the Sakhir tests with the prosopopoeia of those who were convinced to give everyone a second per lap, disappointed expectations, suffering porpoising more than any other ground-effect single-seater, that is to say the hopping that determines a strong loss of load every time the bottom rises from the asphalt.

But the troubles aren’t just aerodynamic in nature, there is something congenital about the car layout that doesn’t work and scares the engineers who work tirelessly at home trying to give the championship a spin.

This is why the Spanish GP will be a sort of watershed of the season: the package of updates will not only touch visible parts, because even with the spending constraints dictated by the budget cap, Mercedes have put their hands almost everywhere on the W13.

The goal is to make the car’s behavior more stable, being able to run with a lower ground clearance than we have seen up to now, to recover that aerodynamic load that can be seen in the wind tunnel (where it is not easy to measure porpoising ) but not on the track.

Mercedes W13: here is the new open side bulkhead compared to the usual one Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Certain changes, which should have given concrete results, such as the side bulkhead of the open front wing, required research work that cost effort and money, but for now the expected positive effects have not been there.

Yet being able to bring more air to the outside of the front wheel allows you to generate eddies that should be useful for managing the flow destined for the bottom, where 50% of the downforce of the machine is generated.

Mercedes W13, detail of the new bulkhead that debuted in Miami with the flaps twisted forward Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The fact that the creatively designed wing with the flaps curved towards the front near the flap did not affect the performance in Miami does not mean that the solution is to be thrown away.

It is more likely that it will work with the complete package that will be seen in Barcelona, ​​but having seen that even with innovative concepts the car remained “deaf” to the news, certainly did not help to unleash the enthusiasm around a car. which is fundamentally wrong.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Last year the start of the season had also been uphill, but Lewis Hamilton had taken care of covering the deficit of the fund with the waves. Now the Englishman seemed a bit unmotivated, as he takes a lot of reason from his new partner, George Russell.

The young teammate has no awe and, above all, manages to drive over problems, ignoring the limitations of the car, while the seven-time world champion has made himself available to the team to look for useful solutions with a more instrumented and heavier car. but less performance.

In Spain, there is an expectation of making a change with a package that should be worth around four tenths of a second. They are enormous for modern F1: they measured themselves in simulations. Now the confirmation of Barcelona is also expected …