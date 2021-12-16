The news was in the air, and today the official confirmation has arrived: Mercedes renounces to appeal against the decisions taken on Sunday evening by the sports commissioners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Between the Brackley headquarters and the Stuttgart headquarters there were intense days, in which all possible scenarios were evaluated in a legal battle that would have seen Mercedes and FIA opposing, with Red Bull in the role of a very interested spectator.

“Together with Lewis, we have thought carefully about how to respond to the events that took place in the Formula 1 season finale – reads the Mercedes statement – we have always been guided by our love for this sport and we believe that every competition must be won with merit. In Sunday’s race many felt, including us, that the course of events was not correct. The reason why we protested against the result of Sunday’s race was due to the impact of the Safety Car and the rules related to it, applied in a new way that influenced the result of the race, after Lewis was in the lead. to the standings and in the running for the victory of the World title “.

“We welcome the FIA’s decision to set up a commission to thoroughly analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the soundness of the rules, governance and decision-making process operating in Formula 1. We also welcome that they have invited team and drivers to take part. We will hold the FIA ​​responsible for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal ”.

The renunciation of the appeal by Mercedes definitively closes any dispute on the 2021 world ranking. The problem from the legal front subsequently moved to the political and image one: would it have made sense for Mercedes to aim for a victory at the table?

The battle would have been challenging and probably not without glimmers of success, but even in the event of a resounding decision in favor, how much would it all benefit Hamilton and Mercedes in terms of image?

In addition, putting the FIA ​​in check (which would have been destroyed in such a scenario) would have led to a very high tension in view of the 2022 season. Formula 1 is a much smaller world than one is led to believe, and before or then Mercedes would find a bill to pay.

The whole Mercedes team entered into a press blackout after Sunday’s race, but from some rumors commented on during the test days at Yas Marina, Hamilton himself would not have been of the idea of ​​pursuing a legal battle. “If you have won seven world championships on the track I don’t think there is great interest in adding one won in court”, commented a ‘colleague’ of Lewis, and in fact, after having managed the post-race on Sunday very well, Hamilton would not have much to gain. in terms of image from an eighth title to the table.

For the FIA ​​it is a great sigh of relief, since beyond the possibilities that it would have had to establish itself in the legal seat (however high), the Yas Marina affair would have remained very topical for many months. Now everything is in the archive, and the compliments of Mercedes itself have also arrived to Max Verstappen.

“To Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing – reads the Mercedes statement – we would like to express our sincere respect for the results obtained this season, you have made this fight truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We can’t wait to get back on track next season. We are really proud of our team, Lewis, you are the greatest driver in Formula 1 history and have driven with your heart on every lap of this incredible season. You are an impeccable sportsman on and off the track and delivered an impeccable performance.Valtteri, you have been such an important part of this team, winning five Constructors’ Championships in five seasons. Thank you for your amazing contribution to our motorsport history. Kiitos, Valtteri “.