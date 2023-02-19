“I’ve always believed that in this sport you have to be a little daring, and I can say that I’m still proud of the solutions that were put into the car last year”. Although 2022 was stingy with satisfactions at Mercedes on a sporting level, Toto Wolff’s words spoken on the sidelines of the W14 launch portray a certificate of confidence in the technical path undertaken by the star last year.

The Brackley team has in fact chosen to continue on its path, keeping faith with its zero-pods philosophy even on the new single-seater without converging towards the alternative directions dictated by Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes has decided to maintain its own identity, albeit with various innovations which, in the minds of the engineers, should make it possible to overcome those design errors that had made the W13 a competitive car on paper and in simulations, but more opaque on the track.

Among the peculiarities that have attracted the most attention are the two swellings created in the upper part of the engine hood, which extend from the halo to the tail with the task of expelling the heat generated under the new total black look from the terminal vents .

Two arches with well-joined shapes and no edges which, however, do not have a single function: in addition to disposing of the hot air, the Brackley engineers’ idea was to create a sort of flare between the side ducts and the airbox with the aim of creating channels in which to “isolate” the turbulence generated in the passenger compartment area.

From 2018 onwards, being able to manage the aerodynamic losses originating in the cockpit area has proved to be an increasingly difficult task for the designers, because the turbulence caused by the helmet and by the movements of the pilot have also been joined by those caused by the new safety.

It is no coincidence that in recent years numerous profiles have appeared both in the upper area of ​​the halo and in the rear part, in order to try to clean up the flow before it continues its journey towards the rear of the car.

A common problem that Mercedes has decided to tackle in a unique way, taking some solutions to extremes that actually share the same basic concepts with other interpretations seen on rival single-seaters.

The two channels (highlighted in blue) made between the airscope and the cambers that extend from the halo attachments to the tail. From the images you can also see the additional profile positioned behind the pilot’s helmet. Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The prime example is that of the McLaren MCL36, which since its first version could count on a sort of flat sidewalk that extended right from the halo attachments to the tail vent. In this way it was possible to divide the dirty flows in the upper part of the engine hood from those flowing along the sides, reducing the risk that the turbulence generated in the cockpit area would disturb more sensitive areas on the sides.

The idea of ​​the Woking team met with some success, then being taken up again during the 2022 season by other teams, including Red Bull and Alpine. In particular, on the A522 this concept matched well with another solution developed by the French technicians, who had created a hollowed-out area between the headrest and the frame to help the harmful air flow out along the engine cover, in an area which it created fewer complications from an aerodynamic point of view.

On the 2022 car, Alpine created a duct between the headrest and the frame to channel turbulence along a specific area of ​​the bonnet. Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Another model that tries to answer the same problem is the one chosen by Ferrari for the SF-23. Not being able to easily replicate the McLaren solution, the Scuderia from Maranello opted for another route, relying on airfoil numbers positioned on the sides of the halo with the aim of cleaning up the flow as much as possible before it heads towards the rear.

Although less complex than the system developed by Cavallino, during the filming at Silverstone the Brackley team also added two small vertical fins behind the riders’ helmets to improve management of the currents.

The solution chosen by Ferrari on the SF-23. The numerous profiles to clean up the turbulence coming out of the cockpit immediately catch the eye. Photo by: Ferrari

However, it remains clear that the Mercedes interpretation has the ultimate goal not so much to focus on absolute cleanliness, which remains a key aspect, but rather to do everything possible to keep cockpit turbulence and hot air well isolated. out of the gills, without going to dirty the bellies below.

Precisely in this respect, it is interesting to observe how the particularity of the solution conceived by the Stella technicians develops on several levels, which however must be placed in a broader context. A large part of the winter interventions was concentrated on the lower part of the sides, essentially redesigned while maintaining the classic compact dimensions.

If last season the bellies followed a strongly downwashed trend, stopping towards the middle of the back, this year they have been lengthened towards the rear with more sinuous lines to improve the efficiency of the car body.

Detail of the gills on the Mercedes W14

1/2 The bellies have been redesigned on the W14, as have the gills for expelling hot air. The one positioned on the side is now wider, while the second is inserted in the upper recess to reduce aerodynamic disturbances. Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro The configuration of the Mercedes W13 in Abu Dhabi

2/2 The W13 could count on two grilles to evacuate the heat: the rearmost one, positioned in the upper part of the engine hood, was larger. See also Titanes, Colombian basketball champion for the seventh consecutive time! Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This reinterpretation has also made it possible to approach the cooling issue in a different way. To keep temperatures under control, the W13 relied on two sets of gills: the first in an advanced position in the slide area, the second further back but also much more generous in terms of size.

On the contrary, a different path was chosen for the new single-seater. The first grate has been completely redesigned, giving it a more relevant role in heat dissipation.

From the renderings it is possible to observe how eight loopholes with progressively reduced openings have been designed, which in the freezing Silverstone did not prove necessary as they were able to keep the panel closed. Although this solution will create disturbance along the side, at the same time it has allowed the engineers to think more imaginatively about the arrangement of the second grille, now drowned directly in the flare designed to evacuate the dirty air leaving the passenger compartment.

Compared to the competition, the peculiarity of the Mercedes solution lies in the fact that a sort of container has been created to isolate the less powerful flows.

A rather ingenious choice, because it also allows the hot air coming out of the slots to be contained in an unproblematic area, also making the side cleaner.

The reduced width of the channels did not make it possible to create particularly wide gills, but observing the vent at the rear of the W14, slightly wider than its progenitor, it is possible to hypothesize that the engineers wanted to focus on greater cleanliness of the car body at the cost of having to sacrifice something in the terminal part.