The 2023 Mercedes is both similar and profoundly different from the disappointing W13. The British team does not give up the extremely streamlined lines that distinguish it from the competition, with the bodywork which, although modified, is an evolution of the 2022 specification. However, much of the work in Brackley concentrated on the exploitation of the ground effect on which the competitiveness of current cars depends, to be understood both in terms of design of the bottom and as control of the heights from the ground and of the movements on the road. Precisely from the less flashy changes, the team led by Toto Wolff hopes to find the necessary performance to launch the challenge to Red Bull and Ferrari.

Towards the end of last season, technical director Mike Elliott explained perfectly how the concept of a ground effect car does not lie in the external shapes, but in the way in which the car works to generate downforce: “Fans often think the concept is how the car looks from the outside, what the shape of the bellies are. From an engineers point of view though, the way we develop the car is to think about what we want to get out of it, so where are you looking for performance, what should the aerodynamic characteristics look like, how can you implement them, how can you get the most out of the tyres? and suspensions”. The English engineer also argued that the slim bellies of the W13 didn’t make a particular difference compared to the opponents, so much so that they were also maintained on the 2023 single-seater.

The difficulties of the Mercedes 2022 instead stemmed from a project based on the philosophy of turning as low as possible to make the most of the ground effect, without however dealing with porpoising. As Mercedes itself has discovered, aerodynamic rebound is an extremely complex phenomenon and difficult to simulate. The trigger can be of an aerodynamic nature, with the breaking of the flow under the floor as a consequence of transient phenomena or of the lowering of the car, including the deformation of the floor itself. However, there may also be a mechanical trigger once the car hits the ground or the suspension bottoms out.

The changes to the 2023 regulation imposed by the FIA ​​have not completely eliminated porpoising, but have simply moved the limit further forward. The studies conducted in 2022 to fully understand the causes of the phenomenon will come in handy for Mercedes when the 2023 car manages to travel at the limit of aerodynamic rebound triggering, generating maximum load. To succeed, in Brackley we worked both on the geometry of the bottom and on the internal mechanics of the suspensionthus acting on both causes of the phenomenon: mechanical and aerodynamic.

The work done in Brackley emerges perfectly from the W14 presented this morning. It is appropriate to allow that the comparison with the W13 is based on the single-seater presented in the studio, considering that already in 2022 the team had retouched the computerized images in some points. The comparison between the Mercedes of 2022 and 2023 makes use of renders only in areas which have been ascertained to correspond with the real car. From the front view it is noticeable how the team changed the inlet section of the venturi channel (1)which, despite getting up in the center, loses the step present on last season’s car, preferring a more progressive transition.

The change is confirmed by different angles of the single-seater. Mercedes has therefore remodeled the Venturi channel in search of a better compromise between sensitivity to porpoising, the height from the ground at which the single-seater will work and the load released. From this it all transpires the attention paid to lower aerodynamics and to the exploitation of the ground effect, on which the conceptual revolution of the W14 is based. The team had also already begun the evolution during 2022, with the last change dating back to the Austin round. It is therefore no surprise that the outer edge of the bottom of the 2023 car bears many similarities to the end-of-championship specification.

From the front view it can be seen that the air intakes of the side radiators have been further narrowed (2). Mercedes is the only team on the grid with vertical vents, while the opponents use crushed and raised holds. Unlike the 2022, however, the outer edge appears perfectly vertical (3), squashing even more close to the passenger compartment, whereas previously it was widening downwards. The further tapering was made possible by the total absence on the side of the side impact structures, historic first time in modern Formula 1. In fact, as on the W13, the upper cone is separated from the side and is faired with an aerodynamic profile (4), useful for giving the air flow a downward trend. The lower cone, on the other hand, has been moved downwards, integrating it into the bottom, probably in correspondence with the swelling (5).

Interestingly how compared to 2022 the lower edge of the central wing has been subject to further processing, giving it a wavy pattern (6). The question naturally arises as to why so far no one else has replicated what Mercedes did with the upper protection cone, separating it from the sidepods. The answer could lie in the different strategies for managing the aerodynamic flows around the sides. Lines such as those of Red Bull in fact channel air through the lower lip of the radiator vent, starting from a lower height than the central wing of the Mercedes. At the same time, however, in the case of the RB18 the entire internal surface of the flare of the side can be exploited to convey the flows with a better progression. Mercedes also, precisely because of the philosophy with tapered bellies with vertical air intakes, requires the upper cone to help convey the right amount of air into the cooling system.

Following the low outline of the sides of the W14, one notices how the bottom has a descending trend from the inside to the outside (7), much more accentuated than on the competition. The rise could hide inside some accessory components removed from the sidepods, or be the reflection of a particular modeling of the underlying Venturi channel to better exploit the ground effect.

The front wing has been completely redesigned compared to 2022. The main profile now follows a particular wavy pattern in its central portion (8). The muzzle continues to lengthen up to the last profile, but the contour appears much more rounded than in the past (9), trying to reduce the vortices generated at the edges. Unlike most of the cars presented so far, the fixed section of the upper profiles is particularly wide (10), moving the separation metal structure and the vortex generated by it outwards. Overall, the wing of the W14 appears very loaded in the center (11), along the lines of the 2022 wings of Red Bull and Ferrari, with the SF-23 which, however, itself has already been renewed. The search for the outwash effect is therefore less extreme than on the competition.

The front suspension retains last season’s push-rod layout, with the strut mount offset laterally from the frame. What changes, however, is the position of the steering arm, previously aligned with the upper triangle. On the W14 this has been moved down (12), to improve the flattening of the flows and the turbulent wake of the wheel. As a result, the hydraulic steering box has also been lowered into the chassis, which benefits the position of the center of gravity.

The bellies remain narrow as well as on the W13, embracing the philosophy of keeping the bodywork as distant as possible from external turbulence, while Red Bull and Ferrari use the car body itself as a screen from the external environment. In comparison with 2022 however, the side remains wider at the rear (13)delaying the inward recall in the transition area.

The rear suspension maintains the pull-rod kinematics of the last championship, without obvious changes to the attachment points of the arms. Instead, the bulk of the work is concentrated under the skin in the spring-shock absorber unit, to check the variations of the car’s height from the ground and therefore of the bottom. Mercedes has built on last season’s experience, correcting the internal mechanics in the light of the new regulations. In fact, 2022 had sanctioned a regulatory revolution at the suspension level, banning inerters, gas springs and hydraulically controlled shock absorbers.

In 2022 Mercedes had been the benchmark in internal cooling management, with ultra-compact radiator packaging and minimal vent openings in the bodywork. The W14 is no less, but with a different strategy for evacuating hot air. Two small grilles open in the upper part of the bonnet (14), modeled with two cylindrical swellings so that the hot air is kept in the upper part, without dirtying the underlying sides.

However, most of the heat is evacuated from the tail end vent (15), much wider than the W13. The impression is that Brackley has chosen to favor the cleanliness of the car body to the detriment of the aerodynamics of the upper part of the rear.

Overall, the Mercedes W14 continues on the path of an ultra-lean body, confirming that the problems of 2022 have earlier origins. The centralization of all the components inside the bonnet will also ensure that the car has a lower polar moment of inertia, translating into better response when changing direction, especially at low speeds. The all-round aerodynamic care tells of as for Brackley, work has been done on aerodynamic efficiency, with top speeds being one of the W13’s main Achilles heels. Help in this perspective will also come from the power unit, improved not only in terms of maximum cavalry, but above all in driveability and energy recovery, aspects lacking in the past season. The main changes, however, concern the bottom and the mechanics of the suspensions. At the moment it is difficult to say whether the W14 will return to turning at the minimum heights from the ground or if a different compromise between stiffness, height and geometry of the bottom has been preferred. However, it seems unlikely that the Brackley stable could repeat the same mistake twice, applying to fight consistently in the top positions.