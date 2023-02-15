The Brackley-based team will be the penultimate Formula 1 team to present its new car for the 2023 season, a W14 with which it hopes to change last year’s negative dynamics to return to the top. The presentation will take place online and the event will start at 10.15am from Silverstone.

Mercedes will be another of the teams to unveil its real car on Wednesday 15 February, unlike many other teams who have only revealed the livery, because following the online unveiling, the W14 will take to the track at Silverstone to complete the first of the two shooting days allowed by the regulation.

The Stella team was one of the biggest disappointments at the start of last season, with the new technical regulation taking them by surprise after eight consecutive constructors’ titles.

However, Mercedes were able to turn the situation around and towards the end of the season they got very close to the leading teams, indeed managing a one-two finish in the Brazilian Grand Prix with relative ease, with George Russell taking the his first F1 victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who ended the year without success for the first time in his Circus career.

Will the W14 retain the bellyless concept of the W13? This is the main question that will find an answer today. To find out, all you have to do is follow the live broadcast with us.