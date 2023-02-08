We have now entered that magical period of the year when, after a long winter break, Formula 1 begins to make its voice heard again. It is the period in which the teams begin to unveil the single-seaters that will take to the track for the upcoming championship, arousing curiosity and enthusiasm for the technical solutions adopted.

Among the teams that are looking at next season with the most interest is Mercedes, looking for redemption after a 2022 world championship that has given little satisfaction. The potential of the W13 remained untapped for a long time due to the porpoising problem, prompting the German team to review its design tools, starting with an update of the CFD models.

Thanks to the various updates introduced during the championship, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were then able to reappear with a certain constancy at the top positions, enough to concretely worry Ferrari and collect a one-two finish in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, despite the evident progress, it was clear that Mercedes still lacked that small – but important – leap forward to close the gap from the leaders; step he hopes to have taken with the W14.

The new single-seater will be unveiled on 15 February starting at 10.15am Italian time with an online presentation featuring Team Principal Toto Wolff, the two official drivers and reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who recently arrived in Brackley after the conclusion of the adventure in Haas. The launch of the W14 is among the most awaited, because it will give indications on the design philosophy chosen by Mercedes, a topic at the center of the team’s discussions on several occasions last season.

As per tradition, after the presentation the car will do its first kilometers on the track at Silverstone, in order to check that all the systems are working before the official tests in Bahrain at the end of February.