Mercedes W14, the second slits are there, but they are not seen much. If their presence was evident from the photos of the presentation released by the team, once seen on the track the new Freccia Nera appeared very different, especially in the area involving the bonnet.

The shots released during the presentation showed a bonnet with two side steps, one on each side, on which the gills were housed, the smaller ones, placed in that area to let the hot air vent towards the rear.

Both during the Shakedown and the filming day held the following day, the bonnet equipped with “sausages” was mounted on the W14 (find the comparison between the photos of the presentation and the car on the track below). These, being far from the vertical wall of the bonnet, create a flare between the upper part of the same and the external convexities, the small slits have been drowned right in the valleys in question.

Mercedes screenshots

Two very small vents on each side that take up the concept proposed by Red Bull Racing and Alpine in 2022. The peculiarity, in fact, is that the slits have been drowned in the flares, so as to probably be able to better channel the hot air towards the beam wing joining it to the one coming out of the terminal vents of the bodywork, exploiting the downwashing concept of the rear.

The flows arriving at the engine hood are often dirty, turbulence created by the passenger compartment area. And this is why already last year Mercedes had an aerodynamic profile on the halo and, starting this year, two small vertical profiles that rise just behind the drivers’ headrest (so much so that from the photos on the track these are hidden by the helmets of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell).

The idea is to clean up the turbulence that is created in the passenger compartment area, thus avoiding losing too much power of the flow and facilitating the passage of the same towards the rear through the flares designed by the Brackley engineers.

Aston Martin Racing used the same concept on its AMR23, even if the flare between the two air ducts and the bonnet is infinitesimal compared to that presented by Mercedes.

On the photos of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll’s AMR23 released at the presentation, you can see the slits – moreover of considerable size compared to those of the Mercedes (Photo above).

During the Shakedown at Silverstone, due to the temperatures, these were not opened, instead replaced by two panels left carbon black (photo below). On the Mercedes W14, the slits remained open despite the difficult weather conditions and the rain that made the asphalt of the British track treacherous.